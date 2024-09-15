Elizabeth Hurley, 59, twirls in plunging rainbow gown

Elizabeth Hurley is living her best life! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the supermodel gave fans a glimpse of her rainbow evening gown from Costarellos. As she headed to a decadent party hosted by Carole Bamford, Elizabeth, 59, donned a multi-coloured dress complete with a plunging halterneck, ruched waist, and a daring split at the front.

Adding a touch of Old Hollywood glamour, the mum-of-one wrapped up warm with a white fur shawl and diamond chandelier earrings. Captioning a reel of highlights from the evening, Elizabeth wrote: "What a night! Thank you @carolebamford." She also credited celebrity stylist, Mike Adler, with curating her look.

As for her hair and makeup, Elizabeth wore her chestnut locks down in voluminous curls. Her dark grey smokey eye and high-shine pink lip complimented the hues of her dress perfectly.

© Instagram Elizabeth has recently returned home to the UK after spending the summer abroad

Among the comments, fans showered the star with praise. "You're not human," replied one. "The most beautiful woman in the world," added a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "SO beautiful and classy as always."

Elizabeth has recently returned to the UK, after weeks spent abroad in a mystery location. Making the most of summer, the 59-year-old and her son, Damian Hurley, kicked off the sunny season with a trip to Joan Collins' holiday home in Provence.

Elizabeth and Joan, 91, are close friends and often host one another at their respective properties. After meeting up in the South of France, Joan shared photos from their reunion on August 11. "Hanging with the Hurleys, having a ha ha ha," she captioned them.

Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins love travelling together

When Elizabeth's not travelling around the world, she can typically be found at her £6m mega-mansion in Herefordshire. A Georgian estate, which sits on 187 acres in Ledbury, the A-lister's pad boasts 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court and a coach house.

Elizabeth has always preferred country living. Speaking to Liz Earle Wellbeing, Elizabeth admitted: "I loathe being in London at weekends and always try to go home to Herefordshire.

© Instagram The star resides in Herefordshire

"I love everything about the country – the fresh air, the peace, my dogs and my garden After enduring the M4, I usually have a stiff drink, light a fire and collapse on the sofa. Before bed, I'll have a long bath with lots of scented bath oil and a good book."

© Instagram Elizabeth's home boasts 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court and a coach house

Revealing how she likes to spend her weekends, Elizabeth said: "I try to squeeze in a dog walk or two, and my son [Damien] and I always bake a cake together. I almost never go out at weekends, unless I'm invited to someone else's house, but we rarely do that either. I see enough of other people during the week."