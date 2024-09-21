The Queen of Pop, Madonna, made a surprise appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana SS25 Women’s Runway Show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, covered head to knee in a black lace veil.

The "Material Girl" singer appeared to be wearing a slinky chiffon and lace slip dress, layered with a black corset, and the lace veil gave a hint of subtlety, as she walked to the front row.

© Jacopo Raule Madonna arrives at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

The dress featured a hip-high split and she paired the look with black fishnet tights and black stiletto heels with a Mary Jane strap.

Madonna, who was seen kissing Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on arrival, added to her look with the brand's Devotion Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag, Alta Gioielleria diamond necklace in yellow and white gold, and a gold and crystal crown resting atop her head.

© Jacopo Raule Madonna wore a slip dress with a corset and head to toe veil

Fashion fans also saw Madonna as the muse for the new collection, as there were elements of her signature style across the runway including cone bras and religious motifs, while each model wore a blonde, curly wig.

© Andreas Rentz Madonna, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are seen on the runway

The appearance came a week after she also appeared at New York Fashion Week on September 10, where the mom-of-six was spotted in video walking to her front row seat, almost taking a tumble in her thigh-high leather boots; the superstar however recovered her balance and did not fall.

Two of her children – daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, and son David Banda, 18 – were also at NYFW, with Lourdes attending a show with her father Carlos Leon, while model David made his NYFW debut, walking in Off-White’s spring 2025 show.

Missing from the two events, however, was Madonna's boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, who was photographed by her side in August as the family visited Rome, Italy for her 66th birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Madonna surrounded by her six kids in Rome

"Arrivederci Roma!!! a perfect ending to a Glorious Birthday Celebration with friends and family!" Madonna captioned a carousel of snaps on Instagram, that heavily featured Akeem.

Her six children – Lourdes, Rocco, 24 David, Mercy, 18 and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estelle – were also in attendance.