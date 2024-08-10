Joan Collins, 91, wows in off-shoulder dress to reunite with Elizabeth Hurley on lavish getaway

Joan Collins has been proving that she has the holiday wardrobe of dreams during her luxurious trip to her home in the French Riviera, and the star looked fabulous as she posed with close friend Elizabeth Hurley on Friday.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Joan, 91, looked glamorous in wearing a colourful beach cover-up paired with a stylish cream hat as she sat at a table decorated with a patterned table cloth and stunning white roses.

© Joan Collins Joan posed with close friends Elizabeth Hurley and Alana K Stewart

The Dynasty actress said: "Hello! Welcome to my home in the South of France, where I'm having a wonderful time with so many wonderful friends. I wish you could join me."

Another photo saw the star looking radiant as she posed with a glass of white wine wearing a white off-shoulder dress with a starfish print, paired with pearl drop earrings and a gold bangle.

As for her makeup, Joan looked sunkissed as she opted for a dramatic smokey eye and red lipstick, while her hair was voluminous in her signature blow-out style.

Joan was joined by her long-time friend and former Dynasty co-star Elizabeth Hurley, and the pair were all smiles for the occasion.

Elizabeth, 59, coordinated with her pal in an off-shoulder ensemble, and the Gossip Girl actress looked stunning in a black bardot bodysuit with statement chiffon sleeves and crochet embroidered trousers.

© Joan Collins Joan and Elizabeth matched in bardot ensembles

The mother-of-one added an extra touch of glamour to the look with a pair of sparkly green drop earrings and a delicate silver necklace, while her makeup looked flawless as always as she sported a touch of black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

The pair also dined with Joan's husband Percy Gibson, and Elizabeth's son Damien Hurley, 22.

© Joan Collins Damien Hurley also joined his mother Elizabeth at Joan's French Riviera home

Elizabeth is known to have an extremely close bond with her only child, and the Austin Powers actress even starred in his writing and directed debut film Strictly Confidential.

Joan and Elizabeth have been close friends for years and have worked together on the small screen. Alongside co-starring in Dynasty, Joan joined Elizabeth in her show The Royals in 2015, portraying her mother.

At the time, Elizabeth told InStyle: "I've known her for years and years and years. We've had two near misses in the past where we were going to play mother and daughter, and finally, this came together. It was a dream come true for both of us because we play very well together—and her character is very interesting."