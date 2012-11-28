Dazzling Cara Delevingne is Britain's 'Model of the Year'

Cara Delevingne has had an incredible year packed with high-flying achievements – think Burberry campaign, her shoot with Mario Testino and a Victoria's Secret catwalk debut – that most models only dream of. And her success was cemented at this year's British Fashion Awards, where she picked up Model of the Year.



The stunning blonde, dazzling in a metallic lime green mini dress paired with silver wedge heels, looked delighted to be taking home the coveted prize.

Explaining the reason for granting the honour, the British Fashion Council acknowledged her contribution to the international fashion scene over the past year. "Cara's unique sense of style and flair in front of the camera has made her one of the most prominent names in fashion, walking in an impressive 31 shows in September after being described as the star face of Autumn/Winter 2013 by British Vogue," they said.

The striking model, known for her thick eyebrows and long blonde hair, was this year's runway essential. The 20-year-old was invited to strut her stuff for eight top designers in London, including Giles Deacon and Burberry, while she was also given the honour of opening Matthew Williamson's show and walking the runway in three Spring/Summer 2013 looks at Burberry.



Not to mention her spectacular debut for Victoria's Secret – one of the most watched fashion shows in the world. The younger sister of Poppy Delevingne took to the glittering runway in a candy cane-inspired ensemble as Justin Bieber performed behind her.