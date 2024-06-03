Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in June 2024: Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Ashley Graham, more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

7 Best dressed stars in June 2024: Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Turner-Smith, more

Saddle up for a month of sartorial splendour from the summer style set

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Summer is upon us, dear reader. Bridgerton has made a temperature-raising return to Netflix, Royal Ascot is set to bring a fleet of stylish A-listers to Ascot Racecourse, and Glastonbury is sure to welcome a wave of Wellington boot-clad stars to its fields. 

If there was ever a month for us to shimmy out of our sartorial comfort zones, it's June. Leading the fashion pack, Sophie Ellis Bextor dazzled at WeHo Pride in a glittering orange bodysuit, while Noah Cyrus was a metallic maven in a silver bodycon as she performed at Outloud in West Hollywood. 

Keep scrolling to meet the best dressed stars of June 2024…

1/7

ennifer Aniston attends the Emmy FYC Event for Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" at Paramount Studios on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was a summer beauty wearing Reformation to attend the Emmy FYC Event for The Morning Show in Los Angeles, California.

The Hollywood muse looked angelic in the merlot-hued gown, wearing her honey-blonde hair in a bouncy 'do reminiscent of the now-iconic Rachel haircut from the 90s. 

2/7

Jodie Turner-Smith is seen on June 03, 2024 in New York City.© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin

Jodie Turner-Smith

We can always rely on Jodie Turner-Smith to deliver in the street style deparment. The British actress and model stepped out in NYC rocking a sage green popcorn dress elevated with a corseted waist and contrasting black tie detail.

READ: Joshua Jackson makes rare comment about daughter with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith

3/7

Ashley Graham© Raymond Hall

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham nailed monocrhome dressing for her appearance on Good Morning America

4/7

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs onstage at Outloud at WeHo Pride 2024 at West Hollywood Park on June 1, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. © Michael Buckner

Sophie Ellis Bextor

British singer Sophie Ellis Bextor was a tangerine dream to commit Murder on the Dancefloor at Outloud in West Hollywood. 

The 90s pop icon wore a glittering showgirl leotard embellished with a pom-pom adorned cape and sunset-hued tassels.

5/7

Noah Cyrus performs onstage during OUTLOUD Music Festival at 2024 WeHo Pride on June 01, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.© Amy Sussman

Noah Cyrus

Musician Noah Cyrus captivated on the stage of Outloud festival wearing a skin tight metallic bodycon dress, letting her raven hair fall past her waist in boho braids.

6/7

Alix Earle attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.© Romain Maurice

Alix Earle

Influencer Alix Earle captivated in turquoise blue at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024. Her ocean-like co-ord featured a ruffled bralette and ab-baring low-rise skirt that cascaded down her petite frame like a mermaid's tail. 

7/7

Kamie Crawford attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.© Romain Maurice

Kamie Crawford

, co-host of Catfish, was a vision of beauty at Miami Swim Week 2024. The former Miss Teen USA looked effortlessly chic in a white ruched maxi dress elevated with luxe gold accessories. 

More Celebrity Style

See more