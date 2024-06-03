7 Best dressed stars in June 2024: Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Turner-Smith, more

Summer is upon us, dear reader. Bridgerton has made a temperature-raising return to Netflix, Royal Ascot is set to bring a fleet of stylish A-listers to Ascot Racecourse, and Glastonbury is sure to welcome a wave of Wellington boot-clad stars to its fields.

If there was ever a month for us to shimmy out of our sartorial comfort zones, it's June. Leading the fashion pack, Sophie Ellis Bextor dazzled at WeHo Pride in a glittering orange bodysuit, while Noah Cyrus was a metallic maven in a silver bodycon as she performed at Outloud in West Hollywood.

Keep scrolling to meet the best dressed stars of June 2024…

1/ 7 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston was a summer beauty wearing Reformation to attend the Emmy FYC Event for The Morning Show in Los Angeles, California. The Hollywood muse looked angelic in the merlot-hued gown, wearing her honey-blonde hair in a bouncy 'do reminiscent of the now-iconic Rachel haircut from the 90s.



2/ 7 © MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Jodie Turner-Smith We can always rely on Jodie Turner-Smith to deliver in the street style deparment. The British actress and model stepped out in NYC rocking a sage green popcorn dress elevated with a corseted waist and contrasting black tie detail.

3/ 7 © Raymond Hall Ashley Graham Ashley Graham nailed monocrhome dressing for her appearance on Good Morning America.

4/ 7 © Michael Buckner Sophie Ellis Bextor British singer Sophie Ellis Bextor was a tangerine dream to commit Murder on the Dancefloor at Outloud in West Hollywood. The 90s pop icon wore a glittering showgirl leotard embellished with a pom-pom adorned cape and sunset-hued tassels.



5/ 7 © Amy Sussman Noah Cyrus Musician Noah Cyrus captivated on the stage of Outloud festival wearing a skin tight metallic bodycon dress, letting her raven hair fall past her waist in boho braids.



6/ 7 © Romain Maurice Alix Earle Influencer Alix Earle captivated in turquoise blue at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024. Her ocean-like co-ord featured a ruffled bralette and ab-baring low-rise skirt that cascaded down her petite frame like a mermaid's tail.



