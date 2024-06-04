Maya Jama's white Love Island dress is trending - 7 crochet dresses you need for summer

Love Island returning to our screens is the sign that summer is officially here, and Maya Jama looked as incredible as ever in the opening episode on Monday wearing two breathtaking outfits.
The look that really stole the show though was the presenter's £464 Korlekie crochet dress that she wore to enter the villa, and the gorgeous style is already trending.
It's not the first time that Maya has blown us away with a crochet look, and the effortless trend is one that returns every year. Stylish and comfortable, the threaded style can be worn to create stylish holiday outfits or dressed up for summer occasions, and I've picked out the dresses that are worth having on your radar this season.
A classic white crochet dress will be a staple in your wardrobe for pairing with trainers and sandals, and there has been a rise in striped crochet dresses for similar daytime looks. Sheer crochet styles are perfect for teaming with swimwear on holiday, and the knitted look is also hit during festival season, particularly with a pair of cowboy boots.
How I chose the best crochet dresses
Variety: I've selected dresses in a range of styles, from crochet beach dresses to striped crochet maxi dresses, so there should be something to suit everyone.
Price: Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen pieces with a variety of price points starting from £30.
Trusted brands: All the brands I've chosen are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team. While I haven't tried on all of the products, the brands are some of our favourites, so the quality should be high.
River Island Crochet Bodycon Maxi Dress
River Island Crochet Dress
Sizes: 8-18
Colours: Available in white, cream, black and brown
Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
River Island's white crochet dress features a midaxi cut, a stylish scoop back, and a tie fastening, with scalloped edges to round off the pretty crochet design. The modest lining makes it suitable for almost any summer occasion, and I love it paired with sandals, a raffia bag, and statement earrings for an on-trend holiday ensemble.
M&S Per Una Textured Knitted Dress
M&S Crochet Dress
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Marks & Spencer is dropping so many lovely holiday pieces right now, and this Per Una maxi dress is ticking all the boxes. Made with pure cotton for a breathable feel, it has a sleeveless cut with a flattering V-neck – and the versatile style could be worn over a bikini or the beach or paired with wedges for a day-to-night look.
H&M Crochet-Look Dress
H&M Crochet Dress
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Available in black and cream
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
If you're looking for a beach dress to create glam holiday looks, H&M's black crochet dress is the one. It has a shaped V-neckline that matches the scoop back, with a fitted design that gives a luxe-looking appearance. Whether you're going on a girl's holiday or a couple's romantic getaway, this is the beach dress you'll be reaching for.
ASOS Y.A.S Fine Crochet Mini Dress
ASOS Crochet Dress
Sizes: 6-16
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Inject some colour into your summer looks with ASOS's pink crochet dress. The mini cut, exaggerated bell sleeves, and striped print are perfect for both holidays and festival season, and I could totally see it being worn with cowboy boots and chunky gold jewellery this summer.
& Other Stories Scalloped Knit Midi Dress
& Other Stories Crochet Dress
Sizes: XS-L
Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
This & Other Stories slinky crochet dress is perfect for pairing with swimsuits or opt for a bandeau two-piece and sandals for an elevated daytime look. The open-knit structure is detailed with scalloped edges on the cuffs and hemline, and finished with keyhole closures for a unique touch.
Mango Ring Crochet Dress
Mango Crochet Dress
Sizes: 8-12
Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30
Returns: Within 30 days
Mango's sheer black crochet dress is at the top of my wishlist for my next holiday. The relaxed mini cut paired with the lightly paired sleeves gives an effortless feel for throwing over swimwear, while the ring detailing adds a glam finish. I'd style this with a bright blue bag and espadrille sandals to wear to a beach club this summer.
Boohoo Zig Zag Crochet Dresses
Boohoo Crochet Dress
Sizes: S-L
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Boohoo's black and white crochet dress is so versatile for summer styling. The sleeveless design and timeless zig-zag print can be worn throughout the year, and I'd recommend opting for gold sandals and aviator sunglasses to complete the look.
