Maya Jama's white Love Island dress is trending - 7 crochet dresses you need for summer

Love Island returning to our screens is the sign that summer is officially here, and Maya Jama looked as incredible as ever in the opening episode on Monday wearing two breathtaking outfits.

The look that really stole the show though was the presenter's £464 Korlekie crochet dress that she wore to enter the villa, and the gorgeous style is already trending.

© ITV/Shutterstock Maya stunned in a white crochet dress for the opening episode of Love Island's new season

It's not the first time that Maya has blown us away with a crochet look, and the effortless trend is one that returns every year. Stylish and comfortable, the threaded style can be worn to create stylish holiday outfits or dressed up for summer occasions, and I've picked out the dresses that are worth having on your radar this season.

How to style a crochet dress

A classic white crochet dress will be a staple in your wardrobe for pairing with trainers and sandals, and there has been a rise in striped crochet dresses for similar daytime looks. Sheer crochet styles are perfect for teaming with swimwear on holiday, and the knitted look is also hit during festival season, particularly with a pair of cowboy boots.

How I chose the best crochet dresses