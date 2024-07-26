Kelly Clarkson looks so chic in Paris as she debuts three Olympic looks

Kelly Clarkson is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics – and she is fitting right in with her chic style, and three different looks in one day.

The mom-of-two looked stunning in a gorgeous navy blue silk dress for her appearance on NBC's preview shows on Friday July 26, with belt detailing and a v-neck collar.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson wows in Parisian chic dress

Earlier in the day. she showed off her natural beauty in a chic navy blazer, paired with blue denim jeans and a white Olympics tee.

Her blazer was embroidered with a Team USA badge. The look is classic French, as she paired the look with oversized sunglasses and a loose ponytail.

© Instagram Kelly goes make-up free ahead of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Kelly then posed for pictures as she arrived for the opening ceremony; she wore a navy blue mini dress with structured shoulders, an embellished high collar and matching embellished detailing that ran up the left side of the dress.

© Matthew Stockman Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France

Kelly is hosting the opening ceremony for NBC alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico, and during a chat with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Kelly revealed that they have seen rehearsals for the opening ceremony, a moment she thinks will have audiences "crying".

"It's beautiful. I'm afraid to talk because I'm afraid I'm going to say something I shouldn't," she said. "Everyone is afraid of me talking, but it's so magical. I can't imagine people won't be crying. It's a beautiful thing."

Historically opening ceremonies take place in the track and field stadiums, with country delegations streaming in behind their flag bearers. However in Paris they will instead float down the River Seine in 90 boats, leading them to the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower.

At the Trocadero will be performances, including one from Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, and the lighting of the cauldron.

© NBC Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson, Mike Tirico

Kelly was chosen to host alongside Peyton and Mike because she brings a fan perspective to the Games, and she hosts the hugely popular, award-winning talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The three were announced back in March on The Tonight Show, and Kelly joked that she may not be whiz at Olympic sports, but she is the "Simone Biles of Legos".

"I am incredible at Legos. It's a true thing. I'm incredible. You should see my house," she quipped. Kelly is a mom to daughter River and son Remington (shared with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock).

She previously performed at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics