Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

Espadrilles are one of the easiest shoes to wear - just ask the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the countless other royals who came before them. First made popular by Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s, they're effortlessly elegant and suitable for day or night, so it's no wonder they remain a hit season after season.

Kate has always been a fan and is often spotted out wearing a beautiful tan pair by Castañer - and Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh has sported various styles, too.

And I can't talk about espadrilles without mentioning Queen Letizia. These royal ladies and their dedication to the Spanish shoe clearly isn't waning. Here's exactly how they style them…

The Princess of Wales

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate wears her Castañer wedge espadrilles with a Rixo midi dress in 2022

Princess Kate is often spotted in her trusty Castañer Carina wedge espadrilles - pictured here on her royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022. I love them styled with Rixo's sell-out Izzy midi dress in pink zebra print.

Castañer Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles Chic, comfortable and versatile, it's no surprise the Princess of Wales loves them. Castañer's signature wedge was launched in the early 70s, when Lorenzo and his wife Isabel created the first ever pair for Yves Saint Laurent. Handmade in Spain from velvety suede, Kate's camel Carina version fastens with delicate ties.



Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex

© Karwai Tang Meghan wears Castañer wedges in Cape Town in 2019

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a printed monochrome wrap dress and her Castañer Carina wedges while in Cape Town on the first official day of her 2019 royal tour. She's previously styled them with a colourful printed maxi dress by Figue in 2018.

Castañer Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles Meghan's wedges are very similar to Kate's but in black canvas rather than suede and with wider ribbon ties.



Queen Letizia of Spain

© Paolo Blocco Queen Letizia Of Spain wears wedge espadrilles in summer 2021

Hailing from her native Spain, it's perhaps no surprise Queen Letizia has one of the most impressive espadrille collections of all the royals. From white canvas to tan leather, the stylish Spanish monarch has a pair to complement every outfit and she always looks incredible. Letizia proves espadrilles don't just pair perfectly with summer dresses - I love her tailored trousers and statement top ensemble.

Office Marmalade Espadrille Wedges Queen Letizia often wears a pair by Spanish brand Macarena which isn't available in the UK, but I've found a very similar style from Office. Made from soft sand canvas, they have a round toe style with a wedge sole and fasten with cream cotton ties up the leg.



Lady Amelia Windsor

© Pool/Max Mumby Lady Amelia Windsor wears wedge espadrilles as part of her wedding guest ensemble in 2019

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor wore hers with a daisy-print Gul Hurgel dress for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019. They look like the bestselling (now sold out) Coco-Hi pair from Russell & Bromley.

LK Bennett Marissa Cream Leather Ankle Strap Espadrilles LK Bennett's Marissa wedges are so similar and they're on sale. Made from buttery-soft cream leather, they have a round toe, and a gold buckle ankle strap.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh

© WPA Pool The Duchess of Edinburgh wears espadrilles in Lebanon

Sophie is another royal lady who loves her espadrilles. In 2019 she was pictured looking lovely wearing a Penelope Chilvers pair with a midi dress by Suzannah London while in Beirut.