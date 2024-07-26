Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

Espadrilles are one of the easiest shoes to wear - just ask the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the countless other royals who came before them. First made popular by Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s, they're effortlessly elegant and suitable for day or night, so it's no wonder they remain a hit season after season.
Kate has always been a fan and is often spotted out wearing a beautiful tan pair by Castañer - and Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh has sported various styles, too.
And I can't talk about espadrilles without mentioning Queen Letizia. These royal ladies and their dedication to the Spanish shoe clearly isn't waning. Here's exactly how they style them…
The Princess of Wales
Princess Kate is often spotted in her trusty Castañer Carina wedge espadrilles - pictured here on her royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022. I love them styled with Rixo's sell-out Izzy midi dress in pink zebra print.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a printed monochrome wrap dress and her Castañer Carina wedges while in Cape Town on the first official day of her 2019 royal tour. She's previously styled them with a colourful printed maxi dress by Figue in 2018.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Hailing from her native Spain, it's perhaps no surprise Queen Letizia has one of the most impressive espadrille collections of all the royals. From white canvas to tan leather, the stylish Spanish monarch has a pair to complement every outfit and she always looks incredible. Letizia proves espadrilles don't just pair perfectly with summer dresses - I love her tailored trousers and statement top ensemble.
Lady Amelia Windsor
Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor wore hers with a daisy-print Gul Hurgel dress for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019. They look like the bestselling (now sold out) Coco-Hi pair from Russell & Bromley.
Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie is another royal lady who loves her espadrilles. In 2019 she was pictured looking lovely wearing a Penelope Chilvers pair with a midi dress by Suzannah London while in Beirut.