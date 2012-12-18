Romeo Beckham, ten, revealed as the new face of Burberry

David Beckham's son Romeo made his modelling debut when he was announced as the new face of Burberry on Monday. Burberry chief creative officer Christopher Bailey described working with the ten-year-old as a "joy".



The son of the former England football captain and Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham joins a British cast featuring the likes of Cara Delevingne in the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2013 ad campaign.

Other models to appear in the campaign include Charlotte Wiggins, Alex Dunstan, Charlie France and Max Rendell – but according to Christopher Bailey, it was Romeo that "really stole the show".



Romeo appears in one image smiling, holding an umbrella and balancing on one leg in a classic Burberry trench coat. Just last week, at the premiere of stage musical Viva Forever in London, the ten-year-old alluded to his relationship with the brand as he and his brothers were all decked out in bespoke Burberry suits, Romeo topping off his look with a dark Burberry trench coat.

Christopher said: "This season's campaign lights up with the infectious energy of an amazing young cast of old and new Burberry family. Cara, Edie Campbell, Charlotte Wiggins, Charlie France and Alex Dunstan are joined by Max Rendell and Romeo.



"We had such fun shooting the campaign and I think that comes through in the images which really reflect the upbeat spirit of the collection."



The campaign was shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino, who has a long history with Burberry and is known for his work with Kate Moss and as the man behind the engagement pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



The advert features a mixture of Burberry Prorsum, Burberry London and Burberry Brit clothing – with a focus on the brand's iconic trench and heritage outerwear. Further imagery and digital content will be rolled out throughout the season.



In January 2011, Romeo's style made headlines when, aged just eight years, GQ magazine included him in its best-dressed men of the year list.

Romeo is not the first celebrity child to pose for a brand. Last year, Cindy Crawford's lookalike daughter Kaia, also ten, was picked by her mother's friend Donatella Versace to show off her children's collection.



Cindy was "thrilled" that her little girl won the coveted assignment to star in the first Young Versace campaign. "I have so many fond memories of the times I spent with Gianni and Donatella. There is something so very special about the House of Versace," she said.



This year, Alessandra Ambrosio shared the spotlight with her four-year-old daughter Anja as they posed together for the latest campaign of clothing brand London Fog.





And Dannielynn Birkhead followed in mother Anna Nicole Smith's footsteps as she made an adorable appearance in the GUESS Kids Spring 2013 campaign.



"Dannielynn has the same playful spirit that her mother had on set," said creative director Paul Marciano. "She is a second-generation GUESS girl."