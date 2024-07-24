Victoria Beckham rocks the tiniest handbag you ever saw on date night with David

The Beckham family have been enjoying their summer holidays in France and we have been loving their holiday snaps. David and Victoria both shared a carousel of intimate pictures and they look super exotic. Wish you were here, indeed!

WATCH: Victoria and David's best fashion looks

The whole family (sans Brooklyn) can be seen on the famous couple's Instagram, happily enjoying their getaway on board a yacht and the clan looked ultra sun-kissed as they enjoyed each other's company.

In one shot, Victoria and David were seen on a date night, watching a romantic sunset in the French vineyard, Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca. Swish! Looking relaxed and loved-up, the pair snuggle up for the camera. Ever the stylish fashionista, VB rocked a classic black sundress and picture-perfect straight hair. But did you spot her bag?

© Instagram Victori, David, and her Hermes 'Mini Kelly' bag

On the table, next to the wine, was a tiny Hermès 'Mini Kelly' bag. The iconic style is having such a big fashion moment right now, as it hits the 'Old Money Aesthetic' trend with its top handle vibe and of course, eye-watering price tag. How teeny is it though? We bet she can't fit too much in it.

The brunette beauty mostly wears and carries items from her own fashion collection - it's actually quite rare to see her rock an item so publicly from another label.

© Getty Victoria's bag is the Hermès 'Mini Kelly'

A 'Kelly' bag of this size starts at around £7,000-£10,000 but vintage counterparts can sell for a lot more.

Photoshopgate

The idyllic snap prompted Victoria to call out her megastar football legend husband. In the photo, she has her arm around David and fans were quick to ask if she had dyed her hair, as it appeared to have a reddish tint. VB, who is known for her dry sense of humour, quickly quipped: "What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?"

Another follower piped up, joking: "Now Ginger Spice!"