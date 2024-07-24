Victoria Beckham rocks the tiniest handbag you ever saw on date night with David

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham rocks tiniest handbag you ever saw on date night with David
The former Spice Girl has an Hermès 'Mini Kelly' bag - and we want one too

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Beckham family have been enjoying their summer holidays in France and we have been loving their holiday snaps. David and Victoria both shared a carousel of intimate pictures and they look super exotic. Wish you were here, indeed!

The whole family (sans Brooklyn) can be seen on the famous couple's Instagram, happily enjoying their getaway on board a yacht and the clan looked ultra sun-kissed as they enjoyed each other's company.

In one shot, Victoria and David were seen on a date night, watching a romantic sunset in the French vineyard, Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca. Swish! Looking relaxed and loved-up, the pair snuggle up for the camera. Ever the stylish fashionista, VB rocked a classic black sundress and picture-perfect straight hair. But did you spot her bag?

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham dining at a vineyard© Instagram
Victori, David, and her Hermes 'Mini Kelly' bag

On the table, next to the wine, was a tiny Hermès 'Mini Kelly' bag. The iconic style is having such a big fashion moment right now, as it hits the 'Old Money Aesthetic' trend with its top handle vibe and of course, eye-watering price tag. How teeny is it though? We bet she can't fit too much in it.

The brunette beauty mostly wears and carries items from her own fashion collection - it's actually quite rare to see her rock an item so publicly from another label.

black mini Kelly bag from Hermes© Getty
Victoria's bag is the Hermès 'Mini Kelly'

A 'Kelly' bag of this size starts at around £7,000-£10,000 but vintage counterparts can sell for a lot more.

Photoshopgate

The idyllic snap prompted Victoria to call out her megastar football legend husband. In the photo, she has her arm around David and fans were quick to ask if she had dyed her hair, as it appeared to have a reddish tint. VB, who is known for her dry sense of humour, quickly quipped: "What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?"

Another follower piped up, joking: "Now Ginger Spice!"

