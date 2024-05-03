Harper Beckham, 12, parties in new stylish outfit for dad David’s birthday

It's been two weeks since Victoria Beckham's iconic 50th birthday party and now it's her husband David's turn! The former Manchester United legend celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday and the Beckham family celebrated his special day in style.

Former Spice Girl Victoria shared plenty of lovely snaps of her and her heart-throb husband through the years, and we really enjoyed all the trips down memory lane. David and Victoria have been married for nearly 25 years and are very appreciative of each other on social media, which fans love to see.

Victoria pulled out all the stops for David's birthday on Thursday

Later that evening, VB shared a lovely picture of her family (minus her eldest son Brooklyn) enjoying a meal for David, and Harper can be seen looking as chic as ever, wearing a really lovely lace vest top. With her majorly long hair looking straight and shiny, she looked wonderful.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper Beckham and her family celebrating dad David's birthday

Harper, 12, made headlines at her mother's birthday party last month, due to her fabulous outfit. She rocked a 90s style camisole slip dress which was made in crepe satin, featured delicate strap detail, and had a slight fishtail hem. The floor-length design comes in five other shades and costs a cool £850. Harper added white mules and a cute box clutch.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper Beckham wowed in white for her mum Victoria Beckham's birthday party

Although she adores high street clothes such as Marks & Spencer and Urban Outfitters, she has been clocked rocking some very sought after, high-end labels.

In April, she featured on David's Instagram, looking very sophisticated at a wedding, wearing a bandeau dress. She was spotted carrying a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade. The Pouch bags cost around £2000.

And last year at VB's SS24 Fashion Show, Harper sat front row between her dad and older brother Cruz, and sported a pair of Prada heeled mules and a white clutch bag from her mum's label, as well as two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces. Swish!