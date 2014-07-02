Kimberley Garner on respecting 'queens' of style Duchess Kate and Kim Kardashian

Former Made in Chelsea star Kimberley Garner has praised the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, for her savvy style.

"I think she's doing really well," Kimberley, who has just completed her third collection for her swimwear brand Kimberley London, told HELLO! Online.

"I'm so impressed at how Kate manages to make high street look high end. I love wearing high street pieces myself and mixing them with luxury pieces. She manages to be queen of Topshop."

Kimberley Garner models her third swimwear collection





Kimberley added: "She's very beautiful and young and fresh. She brings normality and accessibility to the royal family but still keeps it elegant and classy. Her style isn't boring at all."



The small-screen-star-turned-designer was speaking at the launch of her Summer 2014 swimwear range, which was inspired by the French Riviera and follows on from her previous Spring 2014 and Classic Collection.



While Kimberley has shut the door on her reality TV Made in Chelsea days, the blonde beauty admitted that she is a super fan of Kim Kardashian and would jump at the chance of starring in her family's show Keeping Up with the Kardashians if given the chance.

"I would definitely go on it," said Kimberley. "I'd be the only blonde on the show – they'd eat me alive!

"I respect Kim Kardashian so much and I absolutely love her to bits. I'm so impressed by her. I'm so impressed by her bottom and her waist – I don't know how it exists! She is gorgeous. I think she's so sexy and I just love her show."

Kimberley Garner rose to fame as a reality TV star on Made in Chelsea





Kimberley, who has trained at LAMDA and RADA and has her eye on future acting projects, stressed that her days of appearing on Made of Chelsea were long over.



"I don't think I'd go back," she said. "Things have gone so unbelievably well since I left. I've kind of managed to shake off that Made in Chelsea stigma so it's nice to have my own company and be my own person.



"There was some heavy editing on the show and I don't feel I was portrayed remotely as I am. I'm a bit of a monkey and they sort of stereotyped me. I'm really glad I did it, but I wouldn't go back. I'm really happy now."

Kimberley Garner: 'They'd eat me alive on Keeping Up with the Kardashians!'





It certainly looks like things are flying high for Kimberley, who graduated from London College of Fashion and is running her own business at the age of 24. Her latest summer collection has a strong nautical theme to it or "fantasy sailor" as she liked to call it.

The designs, which feature cheeky bows on the back and flattering cut out sides, have all been strictly thought out. The double-lined fabric has been shipped in from Italy while her signature solid gold "K" pendants were handpicked from Paris.

Kimberley Garner: 'I looked too thin in my first photoshoot so I eat healthily now'





"Everything has been designed for the woman's body – the bikinis accentuate the right bits," said Kimberley.

"Being on the beach is the time when you want to look your best. I think no make-up on the beach and sweaty, sandy hair is the best look. When a girl's really confident in her own skin and with her own weight then she's really sexy.



"On the first shoot I did for my collection I was really, really nervous and I dieted because I was so worried about putting myself out there. But I looked too thin. I thought 'I want to look healthy,' so I eat sensibly and I think a bit of curves and a bit of shape is good on a girl."



