I think Princess Kate would wear this chic Christmas jumper - and it's just £17 at M&S

Like it or not, Christmas is fast approaching. Whether you're already excited or you think any mention of the holidays is too much too soon, the truth is, if you want to get your hands on the best party season pieces, you need to move quickly.

A Christmas jumper is a must in every winter wardrobe, and if you're more into chic and understated than novelty styles, I've found the perfect piece at Marks & Spencer. In fact, it instantly made me think of the eternally stylish Princess of Wales and her penchant for a scarlet hue.

Princess Kate stepped out in all red in winter 2021

The 42-year old royal is often seen wearing red, and I think the M&S Collection Sparkly Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper is a versatile capsule piece if you want to channel her this festive season. It's cut in a comfortable relaxed fit with a classic crew neckline, and is adorned with very subtle sparkles.

The M&S jumper has just dropped online but it's already selling fast, and priced at just £17.50, it's no surprise. It's currently still available in UK sizes 6-22.

The Princess tends to wear head-to-toe red, as pictured above when she stepped out in a turtleneck sweater and a matching pleated midi skirt by Christopher Kane in London in 2021. She completed her outfit with tan accessories in the form of Ralph Lauren stilettos and a DeMellier bag, perfectly complementing the festive shade.

To get the full look, & Other Stories has this tactile satin red midi skirt that's so luxe. The asymmetric cut will give your outfit a modern edge, too.

Or to go more understated, take notes from M&S who have paired the jumper with a black leather midi skirt and matching boots - ideal for taking you from the office to evening drinks this December.

Marks & Spencer styled the sweater with a black pleated leather midi skirt

For more styling inspiration, I love how Monikh paired her cosy red jumper with a black denim midi skirt by Frankie Shop last Christmas. She completed the look with a statement studded belt and barely-there black heels.

© @monikh

If you're shopping for a simple red jumper for the festive season but your budget is a bit higher, I'd also recommend this cashmere piece from Reformation. Retailing for £165/$168, it's designed to have a relaxed 'boyfriend' fit and will last you for years.