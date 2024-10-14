Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton surprises in 70s flares and baker boy cap for off-duty outing
Catherine, Princess of Wales joins in making campfire food during a visit to the Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria on March 22, 2013. The royal braved snowy conditions to pay a visit to the scout camp.© AFP

Princess Kate goes off-duty in 70s flares and baker boy cap for weekend outing

The Princess of Wales recycled a tweed hat she's owned for more than 10 years

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has gradually started to return to royal duties after announcing she has completed her course of chemotherapy treatment. 

Kate's public return also marks the comeback of her unrivalled royal wardrobe, which never fails to delight royal style fans as she effortlessly dresses for any occasion. 

This weekend, the Princess stepped out for an off-duty outing in London wearing a cool and casual ensemble. Slipping into chocolate brown flares and a tweed baker boy hat, the wife of Prince William looked like she had stepped out of the 70s in her retro-inspired attire. 

The Princess of Wales wore an almost idenitcal outfit in 2013© Getty
The royal mother-of-three leaned into British countryside chic as she donned an Alexa Chung x Barbour wax jacket complete with a contrasting coord collar. Keeping warm in the October chill, Kate added a chunky caramel-hued scarf and brown mittens, letting her tumbling brunette hair fall past her shoulders beneath her cap. 

Kate has been pictured in her baker boy before and it's the 'Lindsay' cap from Really Wild Clothing - a brand the Princess used to work for before she became royalty. 

The royal has worn the nostalgic hat - also known as a newsboy cap - for several years, having first worn it in 2013 at a meeting with a local Scout Centre, then again in 2022 to volunteer at the Great Tower Scout Camp, one of nine Scout Activity Centres in the UK.

Kate Middleton, wearing a baker boy cap, arrives for a visit to the Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria on March 22, 2013. © Getty
Back in 2004, when Kate was dating Prince William, she was seen manning a clothing stall for Really Wild Clothing with a friend at a game fair at Blenheim Palace,  

It was here where the royal was seen wearing one of her most memorable Y2K style moments to date, showing off her wild side in a baby tee emblazoned with the words 'Wild Thing'. 

The Princess of Wales was seen wearing a 'Wild Thing' t-shirt © Shutterstock
The royal-to-be finished off her look with a pair of tinted, rimless sunglasses and several boho bangles, letting her bouncy brunette locks fall to her shoulders in natural curls. 

The third-year university student, who was just 22 at the time, showed off her bronzed legs in a tweed mini skirt and pair of knee-high leather boots.

