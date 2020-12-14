Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande are loving this celeb-loved brand's bralettes - and they're less than $70

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No matter where you’re knocking out your workouts these days, there’s no shame in doing it in style even if you’re at home. Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande, for example, both recently popped up in a sportswear bralette that not only works well for workouts but lounging in your living room too. And the good news is the pieces that they wore are all less than $100.

Ariana showed off the versatility of Alo Yoga’s black Delight Bralette when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself palming her R.E.M. perfume in the bralette, shorts, and boots.

Ariana Grande wearing Alo Yoga’s black Delight Bralette

Alo Yoga Delight Bralette, $58, Alo Yoga

This is just the latest time the 7 Rings songstress put her affinity for the brand on display. Back in August, she wore Alo Yoga again when she rocked a camo Vapor Wild Things Bra with a pair of gray High Waist Alosoft Flow leggings and an iridescent sparkly mask for an athleisure look.

Ariana Grande showing off her Vapor Wild Things bra and High Waist Alosoft Flow leggings on Instagram

Alo Yoga Vapor Wild Things Bra, $68, Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Flow Leggings, $88, Alo Yoga

Kylie also has a thing for Alo Yoga, which athleisure lovers and celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Reese Witherspoon go crazy for too. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a photo of herself on her Instastory wearing black leggings with Alo Yoga’s Peak Bra, which comes complete with a cut out.

Kylie Jenner wearing Alo Yoga's Peak Bra on Instagram

Alo Yoga Peak Bra, $54, Alo Yoga

At a price of less than $70 a pop, all signs are pointing to us putting this bralette under our Christmas trees.

