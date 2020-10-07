We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official: Stacey Solomon is the queen of pyjamas.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her brand new pyjamas, revealing that she'd treated herself to some new sets for her birthday.

Panning her camera over the gorgeous PJs, Stacey told the camera: "I treated myself for my birthday and bought some new pyjamas, and they've just come, and I bloomin' love them.

"They're all silky with really sweet patterns on them. I actually get more excited about pyjamas than real clothes, because I spend more time in pyjamas.

Star-T Pyjamas, £18, Nasty Gal

"But I just love these. They were only cheap, they were like £18 and they're from Nasty Gal."

Stacey then shared a photo of herself curled up with her pet dog Theo on the sofa, and the famous mum could be seen wearing the popular brand's 'Star-T' set, which are dark navy in colour and speckled with pretty stars.

Needless to say we're obsessed, and pleased to report that Stacey's exact set is currently available to buy with a discount of 50%, down from £34 to an incredible £17!

Stacey wasn't fibbing when she said that she prefers her PJs to normal clothes.

The mother-of-three is often seen wearing fabulous sleepwear, and we're still not over the psychedelic set the 31-year-old showed off over summer!

In July, Stacey took once again to Instagram, revealing that she'd purchased an incredible T-shirt and shorts set of pyjamas, and that they were covered in the funkiest tie-dye print!

We can't wait to see what Stacey pulls out the bag come Christmas…

