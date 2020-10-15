Victoria Beckham's sunshine jumper will brighten up your day VB looked lovely in yellow

Victoria Beckham just nailed autumn dressing in the brightest cosy jumper. The designer looked lovely in a yellow knit as she showed off her new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection from her design studio.

The fashionista, who is spending lockdown with husband David Beckham and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, showed off the eye-catching piece in her latest Instagram post on Thursday, revealing a sweet detail on the hem – her own initials.

Showing off her radiant complexion, Victoria snapped a stunning selfie, which she captioned: "Brightening up a day at the studio in yellow #VBAW20".

Victoria Beckham shared a selfie in her bright jumper

Victoria's jumper boasted a subtle V-shaped neckline, nipped-in waist and puffed out sleeves. The designer kept her look simple, teaming the piece with blue denim and a burgundy manicure.

We reckon it would look great layered over a stiped workwear shirt teamed with simple jeans like VB. Dress the look down with white trainers or add a knee-high boot for extra glamour.

Seamless V-neck Jumper in Yellow, £550.00, Victoria Beckham

If you're after a more purse-friendly pop of colour to add to your winter wardrobe, Jigsaw currently have a bold mustard jumper in the sale for just £35.

Linen Cotton Slouchy Jumper, £35, Jigsaw

Victoria's universally pleasing look came after the star divided opinion with her latest accessory, a hand-shaped belt that was likened to "chicken feet" by one fan.

The brown leather accessory boasted the most unusual clasp – two silver hands fastening together at the front.

The jumper boasted a sweet personalised detail

The verdict was mixed, with one fan declaring they were in "love" with the belt, while another commented, "Ily, but that belt buckle looks like chicken feet were cut off and painted".

Discussing the belt in more detail, she revealed: "This is the 'Hand Belt' from my new collection, it works with so many different looks. It was inspired by a vintage piece I found in Paris."

