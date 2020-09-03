Nordstrom has an EPIC face mask collection – shop 10 of our favourites

Carla Challis
Shop Nordstrom’s best face masks, from silk face masks to leopard print face coverings and classic black gaiters
Not sure where to buy face masks online that are fashionable and functional? We've found the fashion face mask holy grail – Nordstrom! The retailer has countless non-medical face masks to choose from; patterned face masks to plain face coverings and plenty of masks to match your outfit too, just like Kate Middleton did. Since it is recommended that all Americans wear a face mask in public to stop the spread of coronavirus, here's our favorite face coverings available at Nordstrom to stay safe and stylish in.
SEE THE PICTURES: 27 times the royals have worn face masks
Shop best Nordstrom face masks
This 4-pack comes with a leopard, striped and two plain face masks too. One for every look!
4-pack Assorted Face Masks, $20, Nordstrom
Fancy a fun floral mask? This washable mask has the cutest pattern and is washable for ease, too.
Ruby Grey Face Mask, $28, Nordstrom
For a more comfortable fit, a contoured face mask is for you – this pack comes with the cutest designs, including a gingham one that we could totally see Reese Witherspoon loving.
Contoured 4-pack Face Masks, $20, Nordstrom
We bet slip fans Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian-West will love their face coverings, made from mulberry silk to stop your skin from breaking out.
Slip Face Covering, $39, Nordstrom
SHOP: 9 face masks by Meghan Markle's favourite designers
If you bought tie-dye loungewear this year, these tie-dye face masks will whet your appetite.
Love Changes 5-pack Face Masks, $30, Nordstrom
Looking for a plain face mask? Nordstrom's 6-pack includes three black and three grey for a classic look.
6-pack Plain Cotton Face Masks, $24, Nordstrom
These tropical floral designs are so fun, and feature adjustable elastic straps so they cover your nose and face perfectly.
Lost + Wander 3-Pack Pleated Face Masks, $30, Nordstrom
London's calling with this fun, funky design from L. Erickson – and it's reversible for bonus points.
L.Erickson Love Adult Face Mask, $28, Nordstrom
Looking for an animal print face mask that’s not leopard? Try these snakeskin printed design, with a breathable mesh lining for maximum comfort.
Modern American 2-pack Face Masks, $15, Nordstrom
READ MORE: Matching your face mask to your outfit is officially a trend
This multi-tasking face mask serves as a neckerchief and hair wrap as well as a face mask. Genius! Choose from four different designs.
Mali + Lili Mask Scarf, $40, Nordstrom
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.