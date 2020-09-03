Nordstrom has an EPIC face mask collection – shop 10 of our favourites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not sure where to buy face masks online that are fashionable and functional? We've found the fashion face mask holy grail – Nordstrom! The retailer has countless non-medical face masks to choose from; patterned face masks to plain face coverings and plenty of masks to match your outfit too, just like Kate Middleton did. Since it is recommended that all Americans wear a face mask in public to stop the spread of coronavirus, here's our favorite face coverings available at Nordstrom to stay safe and stylish in.

Shop best Nordstrom face masks

This 4-pack comes with a leopard, striped and two plain face masks too. One for every look!

4-pack Assorted Face Masks, $20, Nordstrom

Fancy a fun floral mask? This washable mask has the cutest pattern and is washable for ease, too.

Ruby Grey Face Mask, $28, Nordstrom

For a more comfortable fit, a contoured face mask is for you – this pack comes with the cutest designs, including a gingham one that we could totally see Reese Witherspoon loving.

Contoured 4-pack Face Masks, $20, Nordstrom

We bet slip fans Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian-West will love their face coverings, made from mulberry silk to stop your skin from breaking out.

Slip Face Covering, $39, Nordstrom

If you bought tie-dye loungewear this year, these tie-dye face masks will whet your appetite.

Love Changes 5-pack Face Masks, $30, Nordstrom

Looking for a plain face mask? Nordstrom's 6-pack includes three black and three grey for a classic look.

6-pack Plain Cotton Face Masks, $24, Nordstrom

These tropical floral designs are so fun, and feature adjustable elastic straps so they cover your nose and face perfectly.

Lost + Wander 3-Pack Pleated Face Masks, $30, Nordstrom

London's calling with this fun, funky design from L. Erickson – and it's reversible for bonus points.

L.Erickson Love Adult Face Mask, $28, Nordstrom

Looking for an animal print face mask that’s not leopard? Try these snakeskin printed design, with a breathable mesh lining for maximum comfort.

Modern American 2-pack Face Masks, $15, Nordstrom

This multi-tasking face mask serves as a neckerchief and hair wrap as well as a face mask. Genius! Choose from four different designs.

Mali + Lili Mask Scarf, $40, Nordstrom

