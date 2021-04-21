10 best face masks for spring/summer 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now we finally have more reasons to leave the house, our attention has turned to our face mask collection, which we have to admit has become a little tired since lockdown.

Luckily, there are so many gorgeous options for spring/summer 2021. From Rixo's signature floral print to Missoni's space-dyed stripes and Gap's cute set of summer patterns, we've found a face covering to suit every style this season.

Here are 10 of the best face masks you can buy online right now to accessorise your summer outfits...

Best face masks

Marni Abstract Print Face Mask, £70, Farfetch

Channel summer in Italy with this gorgeous royal blue printed mask from Marni. It's 100% cotton and machine washable.

Rixo Hope Floral-Print Silk-Blend Face Covering, £26, Selfridges

Designed in Rixo's signature ditsy floral print, this face covering is the perfect addition to your outfit this season. Made from recycled silk-blend material, it's a sustainable option too.

Amir Slama Floral Print Face Masks, £86, Farfetch

Amir Slama knows how to design collections with summer in mind and these two brightly coloured face masks will look amazing in the warmer weather.

Paul Smith Gingham Cotton Face Coverings, £35, Matches

Tap into this summer's gingham trend with Paul Smith's pack of three face masks in summery pastel shades. They're made from soft cotton poplin and feature the brand's logo.

Adult Full-Coverage Masks, £4.95, Gap

Featuring a celestial design, baby blue tie-dye and a pink floral print, we love the cute face masks in this affordable multipack from Gap.

Fruit Salad Face Mask, £12, Reformation

Reformation's face masks always sell out, but if you move quickly you can pick up their black fruit salad design. Perfect to add a subtle touch of summer to any outfit.

Floral Print Face Coverings, £45, Liberty

Wear a different beautiful Liberty print every day with this set of five face coverings. Created using three specially treated layers, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Missoni Space-Striped Face Covering, £110, Matches

Designed in Missoni's iconic space-dyed stripes print, this knitted fabric face covering is so stylish you won't want to take it off.

Arnoldi Scrunchy Waterproof Face Mask, £22, Wolf & Badger

How fun is this lilac mask from Wolf & Badger? Made by the brand's new artisans from Bali, the design is inspired by the Indonesian Arnoldii flower which is praised for its rare beauty.

Topshop Face Covering in Monochrome Tie-Dye, £6.99, ASOS

Topshop's face coverings are both comfortable and chic. This tie-dye print is very on-trend and will look great with any outfit.

