FYI, face mask chains are the must-have face covering accessory

So by now you probably have a selection of face masks – whether you went for something stylish, sporty, a funny mask to make people smile when you pass them in the supermarket or even a floral face mask that Kate Middleton would probably love. But do you have a face mask chain to hold it in those moments when you need to briefly take it off when you’re out and about but don’t want to put it down or put it away?

The idea behind these nifty accessories is that they hand around your neck, similar to a glasses or sunglasses chain. In fact, you can use a regular sunglasses chain in place of one especially made to hold a mask, though it may require you tying a little extra peace of elastic or thread around the ear loops to connect it to the chain to be extra secure.

Face mask chains are a great idea for those of us who are prone to misplacing our masks, or don't want to put them down somewhere where they could get contaminated. There are so many cute styles out there, keep scrolling for some of the best.

Face mask chain, £4.90, Etsy

Talis Chains coral evil eye beads, £60, Oxygen Boutique

Rose gold eyewear chain, £29, Thomas Sabo

Nylon facemask chain, £2.37, Etsy

Tonal gold mask chain, £16.60, Etsy

Beaded face mask holder, £7.13, Etsy

Sunglasses chain pack in silver and gold, £10, ASOS

