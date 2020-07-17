Face masks for glasses wearers: best styles and hacks you need to know to stop them steaming up Face coverings can be challenging for glasses wearers – but there's plenty you can do to be more comfortable

Face masks are probably now on your mental checklist of things not to forget when you leave home – especially with the news that face coverings will be mandatory in shops in England from July 24, as well as on public transport. But for glasses wearers, they can be challenging. The biggest complaint is that wearing them means glasses lenses can get steamed up, making it difficult to see. And with the mask and glasses jostling for space on your nose, one or the other can end up slipping down. Annoying!

How to stop glasses fogging up whilst wearing face masks

So what can you do to fix these annoying problems? Specsavers (and who better qualified to advise on the matter, frankly?) say they have seen a staggering 242% in searches online on how to tackle the problem of glasses steaming up and slipping. The key to stopping the fogging up, they say, is making sure you have a snug fit. Says Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director: "You need to make sure that the facemask fits tightly around your nose and cheeks as this reduces the amount of breath escaping and causing condensation on the lenses."

The best anti-fog styles therefore for specs wearers are ones which are contoured and with nose wire. And for added comfort, one choice is to find one that has straps that go across the back of the head rather than elastic ear loops. Keep scrolling for some of the best styles for glasses wearers and more additional hacks for wearing face masks with spectacles.

Best anti-fog face mask styles for glasses wearers

Liberty print double strap adjustable toggle mask, £13, Etsy

Floral cotton face mask with nose wire, £6, Etsy

Contoured antibacterial face mask with adjustable straps, £17.95, Pacamask

Face mask with nose wire, from £2.49, Etsy

Contoured face mask, £17, Vistaprint

Anti-fog fabric face mask, £12.42 Etsy

WATCH: Easy DIY hack to stop your glasses steaming up while wearing a face mask

How to wear glasses with face masks – Specsavers' top hacks

Stop slipping by wrapping the string of the facemask around the sides of your glasses, rather than your ears – just make sure you’re careful when taking off your glasses as your mask will be attached

If you can (and it’s comfortable), pull your mask further up your nose and place glasses on top. This will help seal the mask around your nose, stopping the warm air from your breath escaping and steaming up your lenses.

Try using a piece of surgical tape to hold your mask in place on the bridge of your nose and give your specs additional grip.

