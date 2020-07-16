10 best face masks for teenagers: where to buy the coolest and cutest face coverings online in the UK Teenagers may be reluctant to wear face masks – but not when they’re as cool as these ones

Face masks are going nowhere. In fact, with the news that they are compulsory in shops from July 24 in England – as well as being required on public transport – you probably shouldn’t leave home without your face covering. And that goes for teenagers too. Teens might be reluctant to wear face masks – but not when they’re as cool as these ones. We’ve gathered together the best teenager face masks, from fun prints, kawaii styles, funny slogans and memes – there’s something to suit everyone, just keep scrolling…

Hologram squares mask

Hollo tech face mask, £14.99 £9.99, Just the Hype

This cool face mask is certainly eye-catching – it’s covered in holographic reflective squares that change colour depending on the angle you look at them from. And it’s currently reduced from 14.99 to 9.99 so you can grab a bargain.

Purple goth skulls and roses mask

Gothic skulls and roses face mask, £9.50, Etsy

A real pretty mask, without being overly girly – and it suits all hair colours, not just purple!

Light up LED face mask

LED 7 colour light up face mask, £24.99, Amazon

This one is a true special occasion party mask that’ll make a big impression. It lights up in seven different colours and it recharges via a USB so there’s no need to worry about batteries. One charge lasts for three hours and it’s made out of special breathable fibre optic fabric that you can hand wash. And it comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee, which is reassuring.

Emo teen face mask

Sad but rad teen emo face mask, £12.32, Etsy

This quilted mask is made of high quality, soft stretchy comfortable fabric and it’s painfully cool. Why you gotta be so sad but rad tho?

Skull face mask

Antibacterial face mask, £17.95, Pacamask

This bestselling, five star rated mask is made with a superior polyester-cotton silver ion fabric, which kills 99% of bacteria for up to 50 washes. The adjustable elastic ear loops mean the adult size will do fine for teens. There are many other fun prints apart from skull including Andy Warhol bananas, camo, leopard print and sunglasses.

K-pop kawaii bear face mask

Reusable bear face mask, £7.20, Etsy

K-pop stars like EXO's Chanyeol were wearing kawaii face coverings like the classic bear face long before the pandemic was even a thing. Teens surely won’t mind wearing the same one – plus, 20% of profits from this double-layered teenager face mask go to the NHS, which is a nice touch.

Anonymous hacker face mask

Anonymous hacker mask, £12.99, Etsy

This is one for the teen computer nerds. Now everyone can be a member of Anonymous – the international group of hacker activists. It’s made of polyester with a cotton lining and comes with two PM2.5 replaceable filters.

Darth Vader face mask

Darth Vader face mask, £10.82, Etsy

Teen Star Wars fans will love this one, which transforms the wearer into the galaxy’s biggest baddest dark side boss man. This seven-layer mask comes with a carbon filter and 50p of each sale goes to the NHS.

Mermaid scales face mask

Mermaid scales face mask, £13.31, Etsy

Well this is a little bit special – the print makes it look like you’re wearing glittery mermaid scales. This face mask has seven layers and comes with a removable filter.

Hello Kitty Louis Vuitton face mask

Hello Louis face mask, £9.15, Etsy

OMG how cute is this? Hello Kitty meets Louis Vuitton on a seven-layer mask that comes with a filter.

