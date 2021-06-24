Jennifer Aniston shares surprising revelation about Friends' costume choices The hit 90s comedy was known for some iconic fashion moments

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the women of Friends, including Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, were never told to wear "tighter and smaller" clothes, and were actually allowed to wear what they felt "comfortable" in.

The hit 90s comedy was known for some cracking - and now iconic - fashion moments such as Rachel Green's slip dress, the double denim, and Phoebe's eclectic selection of maxi skirts and dresses.

But speaking on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, Jennifer admitted that her character Rachel's choice of tight tees and mini skirts was largely down to her own choice, because she liked them.

"No one was saying, 'Girls, your outfits need to be tighter and smaller and skimpier.' Absolutely no way," the 52-year-old said.

"It was just sort of what we felt comfortable in." Lisa joined her pal on the show, and joked that Phoebe's fashion choices - which were more loose and free than the others - often led to silly moments.

Recalling one top with oversized sleeves, Lisa joked she “enveloped” the other cast members when she hugged them for a scene.

Jennifer shared that she loved her outfits

"I felt like this mountainous thing that swallowed them alive,” she laughed.

But it wasn't always fun and games for Lisa, as she also shared that she often found the costume fittings "not fun" because she had a different body type to Courteney and Jen.

"It's not that I felt horrible around them," she said of the final fitting. "I have a different body type. I'm just bigger and sometimes the clothes, when I'd see the show, were so sort of full of volume."

Phoebe had a very different sense of style to Rachel

They also talked about how because the cast - including Davd Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - were so close and supportive, they were able to dispel any feelings of negativity or bitterness that lingered from life before the show, and were able to stay positive even after the show because of it.

"It was more than a job, more than a TV show, it was family and nurturing," Jennifer added.

