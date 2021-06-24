We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nadia Sawalha has often wowed us with her glamorous frocks on Loose Women, but the star stunned her fans with an incredible ensemble – and it featured the quirkiest twist.

The star looked incredible in a magenta thigh-length frock from Serena Williams' fashion line, S by Serena.

Nadia Sawalha films inside her tranquil garden

The sleeveless midi dress takes inspiration from the current times, as it features a built-in gaiter mask, and when it's not being used as a mask, it can double up as a fashionable cowl neck.

"Love this dress from @serenawilliams," she wrote. And clearly impressed with its main feature, she added: "And it comes with a built in mask!"

The luxurious Serena GREAT Gina Gaiter dress comes in four colours, black, magenta, mint and tan, and is available in a multitude of sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

Prices range between $90-$99, which is roughly £64-£71, and it is possible to pay off in four interest-free instalments rather than a one-off splurge.

However, because of the built-in mask feature, it is not possible to return the dress once it has been delivered.

Nadia wowed in the beautiful dress

Nadia has recently challenged herself to an incredible year-long fitness challenge, a 365-day yoga challenge, which she was inspired by after seeing a video online.

And when she kicked off her 'year of health' challenge earlier this month, her workout spot of choice was her idyllic garden.

Nadia panned the camera to reveal the sunny blue skies, an abundance of leafy trees and a very large collection of plant pots arranged on her decking.

The decked area provided the perfect spot for her morning yoga, which Nadia performed on a bright pink mat.

Serena GREAT Gina Gaiter Dress, $90-$99, S By Serena

A tranquil soundtrack was added to the short clip and it could have easily been a promotional video for a far-flung yoga retreat.

A previous Instagram post revealed that Nadia also uses her outdoor space for relaxation, as she has deck chairs for sitting out and enjoying her garden in fair weather.

The mum-of-two is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for over 18 years, and her parents even live right next door.

