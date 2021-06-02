Jennifer Aniston sparks debate amongst fans over unseen photo from Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans when she shared several unseen photos from the Friends reunion that aired last week – but one picture, in particular, caused a bit of a stir amongst her followers.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, for the first time since the much-anticipated show aired, the 52-year-old actress wrote alongside three new selfies: "Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you."

Detailing each photo, she continued: "Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us... When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_'s face says it all... The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows."

The second picture in the carousel featured David Schwimmer with Justin and Hailey Bieber and fans had a lot to say about it.

"I still don't understand why Justin Bieber was there?" commented a fan. The post was liked by more than two thousand people and received hundreds of replies.

Justin Bieber with Hayley posing next to David Schwimmer

"Mike (Paul Rudd) should've been there," one answered, whilst a second added: "Agree, and Gaga and all the other celebrities they had on. Don't get why. Wrecked it I thought."

Others, however, jumped to the couple's defence. "Because he adores Friends! Him and Hailey watch it every single day. Justin has suffered with anxiety a lot and he has said that watching Friends has helped him a lot in those moments," wrote one.

They added: "He has loved the show for years and during the first year of his career he used the name Chandler Bing when booking hotel rooms."

Indeed, Justin is a big fan of the show and back in 2020, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, he went undercover and surprised Friends fans who were visiting the Central Perk set.

During his appearance, the singer revealed his favourite place to be was the Friends set and even sang the Smelly Cat song.