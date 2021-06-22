Christie Brinkley drives fans wild in silky blue negligee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christie Brinkley is one glamorous lady, and the model showed just how elegant she can look as she styled out the most beautiful silky blue negligee.

The 67-year-old beamed inside of her garden in the stunning item, as she teased some fans over why she was in such a happy mood.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley stuns in denim dungarees ahead of birthday

"1. What’s got me pumped up here?" she asked fans, before answering: "2. My @sblabeauty #lipplumpandsculpt (Back in stock‼️)."

And although fans were happy that Christie's beauty products were back, most of them were distracted by the beauty she exuded in her outfit.

"You have no idea how your smile brightens my day," one said, while another added: "Beautiful!!! The best hair cut and style for you now. And the blue and the tan."

And while many others called Christie "beautiful", many others noted how much she looked just like her mom, Marjorie Hudson, who sadly passed away in 2012.

One noted: "The more years around the sun the more you resemble your stunningly gorgeous mom! Same beautiful smile!"

Christie stunned in the item

And another simply wrote: "You look so much like your mom."

Many fans were impressed with Christie's Lip Plump & Sculpt, which retails for $42.

The lip plumper is available in two colors, baby glow and healthy flush. The description for the product says that it: "Instantly plumps lips, reduces fine lines, enhances shape and lip color, and increases lip fullness with a single application."

Christie recently thrilled fans as she showcased her youthful physique from a recent photoshoot.

In the snapshots from Haute Living, Christie was sipping her brand of Bellissima sparkling wine and wore an off-the-shoulder, blue and white dress which she pulled up high to reveal her long, toned legs.

Lip Plump and Sculpt, $42.00, SBLA Beauty

Her fans adored the images and wrote: "Beautiful legs," and, "I want that dress," while others called her, "amazing,", "age-defying," and also thanked her for producing a healthier wine range.

Christie promoted her brand in the caption when she wrote: "It's Friday, but that doesn't mean you have to ruin your healthy diet with sugary drinks. My delicious #zerosugarsparklingrosé is made for bon vivants and health conscience people who want earth friendly clean wines.

"Organic so you avoid approx 57 chemicals on every grape and certified vegan which means it's not filtered thru animal parts as traditional wines are. Our clean crisp eco chic wines are simply the best."

