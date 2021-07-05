Kerry Washington gets fans talking with an unexpected swimming pool photo The Scandal star made a major statement with her Fourth of July look

There’s no doubt Kerry Washington’s style makes a statement, whether she’s in full glam mermaid mode in a pool or turning heads in a stunning ensemble on the red carpet, but her latest look got everyone talking for a special reason.

RELATED: 18 unbelievable celebrity swimming pools we're dreaming of for summer

The Little Fires Everywhere star shared a post on the Fourth of July that showed her lounging in her dreamy swimming pool on top of an on-theme red, white, and blue popsicle float wearing a one-piece Peony floral swimsuit, which she topped with a blue t-shirt emblazoned 'I [heart] critical race theory.'

Kerry added a twist to her Fourth of July post with a powerful message

She rocked her hair in her natural curls in the snaps, as she flashed a smile and kicked up her heels.

MORE: Kerry Washington's dad causes a stir in rare appearance with daughter

"Swipe for #FACTS. Happy 4th America, stay cool," Kerry captioned the photo. In the swipe, there was a post that defined critical race theory, which read, "Telling the complete history of who we are. The idea that racism is systemic in our nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society."

We loved Kerry's Peony floral swimsuit and her on-theme float!

Kerry's post was particularly striking because there has been a huge debate in the U.S. about whether or not critical race theory should be taught in schools.

RELATED: Kerry Washington is effervescent in perfect sun-filtered selfie

According to edweek.org, critical race theory is "an academic concept" that has the "core idea that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."

Fans commended Kerry for the post, with one writing, "There won’t be a better July 4th post for the rest of the day." Another added, “Yesss message, and the hair!," while an additional fan chimed in "This is the best 4th of July post ever."

Kerry stunned in a Jonathan Simkhai dress to kick off the weekend

While fans swooned over Kerry’s Fourth of July post, we also couldn’t stop staring at the summer dress she wore to kick off the holiday weekend. Kerry stunned in a powder blue Jonathan Simkhai dress that came complete with a midriff cut-out - and it’s so perfect for daytime and evening fetes during the season.

Her stylist, Law Roach accessorized the look with gold Aurate New York earrings and a thin gold necklace. Simply gorgeous!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.