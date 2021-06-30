Hailey Bieber wore the crop top of the summer on dreamy vacation with husband Justin 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Caution: Hailey Bieber’s new vacation photos will probably give you a major dose of FOMO. The model recently went on a breathtaking trip to Greece with her husband Justin Bieber, and, no surprise, served up major fashion while she was at it.

SHOP: Hailey Bieber’s $40 yellow sandals are the cozy shoe you need for summer

Hailey shared several photos from their vacation on Instagram, and we couldn’t stop swooning over every look she wore in them. One of our favorites was a silky halter Cult Gaia Diem crop top that she paired with light blue denim jeans.

Hailey's Cult Gaia crop top is so stunning Emily Ratajkowsky has spotted in it too

The fashionista was sitting inside of a yacht on a plush couch in the snap and completed the look with black high-waist pants.

The top is such a summer glam essential that Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in it recently too.

RELATED: 12 swimsuits under $50 for a sizzling summer

SUMMER BEAUTY: Highlighter sticks to get your glow on

It was just one of many looks she wore on the trip that are so perfect for staycations and vacations this summer. And while Hailey loves a designer slay, two of them cost less than $100.

Hailey looked stunning in a Triangl bikini

Hailey stunned in a cherry red Adkia Boldsky halter dress that is only $39 in a photo that showed her munching on pasta while she lounged on a yacht.

In another snap, she cozied up to her superstar singer hubby on a paddleboard wearing a shimmery green $89 Triangl Vinca Bikini in Fawn Sparkle.

Hailey Bieber summer style inspo at a bargain? Excuse us while we load up our carts.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.