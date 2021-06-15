Kerry Washington's dad causes a stir in rare appearance with daughter The Scandal actress shared a video on Instagram

Kerry Washington sent her fans into meltdown after sharing a heart-melting video alongside her dad, Earl.

The Scandal actress posted a rare clip of the pair together on Instagram after being inspired following a screening of the new In The Heights movie – and Earl has some moves!

MORE: Kerry Washington sends fans wild with 'pregnancy announcement'

The clip begins with Kerry dancing solo, busting out some impressive Salsa in a gorgeous pink patterned dress with flowing skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon's Emmys party

It then jumps to Earl showcasing his hip action before being joined by his daughter, who he effortlessly spins around while matching her fancy footwork.

Captioning the beautiful father-daughter moment, Kerry wrote: "Can you guess what movie we watched last night…? #InTheHeights."

Needless to say, her followers were blown away by the family routine, and Earl's snakehips, with one writing: "Kerrrrrryyyyyyy!!!! This footage is SACRED!!!!! Omg LOVEEEEEEE!"

A second said: "Look at those moves! Your dad is smooth!" A third added: "Pops have that smooth old school dancing," and a fourth said: "Stop! Your dad is the cutest!"

MORE: Kerry Washington is effervescent in perfect sun-filtered selfie

MORE: Everyone is talking about Kerry Washington's inauguration nails

Kerry's fans were so impressed with her dad's dancing

Kerry's happy demeanour comes just weeks after she announced the death of her beloved Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier, Josie.

Sharing a series of heart-melting photos of the duo together, Kerry said in part: "To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn’t even come close. She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner. She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will.

Kerry's beloved dog Josie died in May

"Last night Josie crossed over and transitioned into a world beyond this one. And a piece of my heart went with her. We were so deeply blessed to have her for as long as we did.

"She brought so much joy into our home and into our lives and into the lives of almost everyone she met. I’m so grateful that she chose us. And that God chose me to be her dog mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.