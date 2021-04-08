Kerry Washington is effervescent in perfect sun-filtered selfie The actress recently returned to social media

Kerry Washington has only recently returned to social media, and she's already sending fans wild with her perfect selfies.

MORE: Everyone is talking about Kerry Washington's inauguration nails

In the sun-filled selfie, Kerry stared fiercely at the camera while standing in a lavish conservatory, with her hair up in a beautiful style.

The Scandal star didn't say a lot in her caption, as she simply wrote: "Found the LIGHT."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon's Emmys party

Fans couldn't believe their eyes with Kerry's dreamlike selfie, as one wrote: "The GLOW," and another quickly added: "You are the light, babe."

A third said: "I always wonder what it's like waking up this beautiful."

Some fans were reminded of her character's relationship on Scandal with President Fitzgerald Grant, as one said: "Stunning. 'The light.' Maybe one day I won't think about Olitz when see these words."

Kerry's selfie drove fans wild

Another added: "Beautiful. Also 'the light' you know how to get us thinking about Olitz."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson lead the way to wish Kerry Washington a happy birthday

MORE: Kerry Washington sends fans wild with 'pregnancy announcement'

Olitz was a term coined by fans of the show to refer to Kerry's character, Olivia, and Fitzgerald Grant as a couple.

Meanwhile, other fans hoped that the actress would "drop her skincare routine".

Some fans wanted the star's skincare routine

Earlier this year, Kerry celebrated a major milestone, as she marked the 20th anniversary of Save the Last Dance, in which she played the iconic character, Chenille

Posting a still from the film on her Instagram page, she wrote: "OH EM GEE!!!!! Save the Last Dance turns 20 years old today! Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script and felt like I KNEW her."

She added: "At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are.

"And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention. And I loooooved being a part of this film. This cast. This crew. So many 'slammin' memories!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.