Victoria Beckham stuns in rare photo with lookalike brother during special family celebration

It should be no surprise that Victoria Beckham will show up to any event looking incredible, whether it’s a day out with her family by the water or at a glam red carpet event. So, it was fitting that as she celebrated a special occasion with her family she wore the chicest printed look.

Victoria and her siblings look so much alike!

In a family photo the former Spice Girl shared on Instagram on Monday, she could be seen rocking a printed dress complete with three-quarter sleeves, which she paired with nude heels. Her brother, Christian Adams, stood right by her side wearing a button-down top and trousers and struck the same pose as her.

Meanwhile, her parents and sister, Louise Adams, stood on her other side.

"Such a special day yesterday celebrating my parents' 50th wedding anniversary! So inspiring, 50 years, wow!! We love you so much and so happy we finally got to celebrate as a family. I’ve missed this time together so much! @jackie.adams_ @louisesadams @christianadams_79," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about Victoria’s look - and her brother - who rarely appears in her social media photos.

"You always stay in fashion, Victoria,” one follower commented. "Love your outfit! Hope you stay healthy and happy another day," another added.

An additional follower wrote, "Never knew she had a brother." A fourth chimed in: "So the VB standing pose is an Adams family trait. I’ve been trying to pose like this since I was a kid and still can’t get it right."

Speaking of sweet family photos, Victoria melted hearts yet again with an adorable photo of her husband David Beckham cooking for the family – in the rain!

The style icon shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of David firing up the BBQ under an umbrella.

"The rain won't stop @davidbeckham cooking us dinner!! (outside!!)" penned Victoria, who was clearly smitten with her husband's efforts to feed the family a summer-perfect meal. So sweet!

