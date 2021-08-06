Celine Dion's legs go on for miles in chic white mini-dress The star was an absolute vision

Celine Dion celebrated summer in style with an outfit which was head-to-toe perfection!

The superstar made a fashionable statement wearing a white mini-dress with plunging neckline and teamed it with sky-high heels.

Celine shared the selfie on Instagram and captioned it: "Summer isn't over yet and we still want to enjoy every minute of it! How are you spending the next few weeks?"

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

Many of her fans chimed in with their plans but many more shared heart emojis and marvelled at her appearance.

The Canadian singer teamed her ruffled dress with a pair of black, oversized sunglasses and simple jewellery. She carried a chic handbag and looked every inch the icon she is.

Her post also sparked many of her social media followers to share their excitement at her upcoming new show.

Celine looked sensational in her white outfit

Celine is thrilled to finally be headed back to performing in the wake of the pandemic and will soon kickstart rehearsals for a new Resorts World Las Vegas residency.

It's already so popular she's had to add more dates and that announcement left fans tripping over themselves to get their hands on tickets.

Celine wrote: "Due to incredible pre-sale demand, 11 more dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022, have just been added to Celine’s new residency at The Theatre @resortsworldlv Pre-sales are on now! Public on-sale starts May 24 at 10am PT."

Celine is no stranger to style statements

Her social media followers called her, "the queen," and said she has, "the most beautiful voice on the planet".

Others were convinced she should have been given the entire year as they knew her dates would sell out in a flash.

Celine certainly has her hands full with her career and mothering the three children she shares with her late husband, René Angélil.

He tragically passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

When asked during an appearance on the Today show whether she has considered dating again she said she had "no idea" when she may feel ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, and shared that "right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself, I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again."

Celine then added: "Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

