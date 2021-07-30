Lily-Rose Depp is a vision in blue string bikini during sun-drenched getaway The actress is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Lily-Rose Depp rarely posts on social media but when she does, she ensures she makes a statement.

The daughter of former couple, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, stunned with a selfie from her getaway and showed off her natural beauty in a photo on her Instagram stories.

In the snapshot, Lily, 22, was posing in the mirror holding a mug and with her eyes closed. She wore a blue string bikini and had her hair clipped up casually.

She appeared makeup-free and looked to be getting ready for a day in the sun with her friends.

Lily is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, so fans were no doubt delighted with a glimpse into her vacation.

The actress is enjoying a break with friends but recently ignited rumours that her relationship with actor, Timothee Chalamet, was back on the table.

Lily looked lovely in her blue swimsuit

The Dune star was spotted leaving his apartment in New York with Lily at the end of June.

While they didn't show any affection toward one another on this occasion, they have been romantically linked since October 2018.

At the time, they were spotted kissing on numerous dates in the Big Apple. They went on to make the movie, The King, together and some PDA's ensued.

Lily is dating Timothee Chalamet

But in April 2020 it was reported that they had called time on their relationship, but judging by their latest outting it appears they have quietly reunited.

Lily has had many a co-star including her famous father and she was recently asked if she would work with him again.

"Never say never," she told Entertainment Tonight before revealing it's not high on the list of priorities when she's picking a film role.

"That's not really something I consider first and foremost," Lily added. "What's interesting to me is (whether) the particular character that I may or may not be playing, and then the story that it's telling and everything."

