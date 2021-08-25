Heather Graham's bold bikini look leaves fans lost for words Is she really 51?

Heather Graham has still got it! The actress looked sensational in a snapshot she posted from her Spanish getaway in which she was wearing a bikini and plunging coverup for breakfast.

The Desperados beauty delighted fans with an image of herself dining alfresco and many of them were left utterly speechless.

In the snapshots, Heather's dark bikini top with gold detailing could be seen peeking out from beneath her tropical, wrap-around coverup.

She teamed her outfit with a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses and was sitting at a table waiting for her meal. She captioned the image: "Avocado toast come to mama," and fans immediately began commenting.

Heather rocked a bold look for her breakfast

In place of words, many of her fans added strings of hearts and on-fire emojis. It's not the first time the 51-year-old star has blown fans away with her beach appearance.

Earlier this year she soaked up the sun during another dreamy vacation and shared a sensational video of herself strutting in a bikini.

"So grateful for my amazing girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special," Heather wrote next to the Instagram clip, as she praised her friends.

In the video, the actress flicked her long blonde hair and put her hands on her hips as she walked on the waterfront.

Heather showcased her amazing figure

Heather celebrated her 51st with friends ahead of her holiday and shared photos from that too.

At the time, many commented on her age-defying appearance, insisting she was ageing in reverse.

When asked about the secrets to her youthful good looks she said she maintains her physique with a healthy outlook on life. "I love yoga, I meditate," she told People magazine. "I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I'm afraid of getting older.

"The culture will try to tell you, 'Now's the time to feel bad about yourself.' I say, 'Now's the time to feel even better'."

