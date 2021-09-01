Addison Rae is a vision in backless LBD to celebrate something very special The He's All That star put on a daring display

Addison Rae pulled out all the stops when she wore a little black dress for a selfie her fans aren't likely to forget.

The TikTok star turned actress looked over the moon in a snapshot she shared on Instagram to celebrate exciting news.

In the image, Addison, 20, was clutching a big bouquet of flowers and was beaming from ear to ear. She wore the backless LBD and explained why she was so happy in the caption to the snapshot.

WATCH: Addison Rae trades makeup tips with her mum

"WOW. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has watched He’s All That this weekend!!!" she wrote. "Having my first movie out is still so surreal, it’s hard to even process it. I'm so appreciative for all the love that has been shared and am forever grateful for this opportunity.

"I love to see how much y'all love our movie!!! Thank you to every person who worked so hard making this come to life.. and MOST OF ALL thank you to my amazing fans around the world. If you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, check it out on Netflix."

Addison rocked a daring LBD

Her social media followers loved the post and commented: "You were AMAZING!!! So proud and this is just the beginning," while another added: "You deserve all the love."

There were strings of heart emojis and it was clear her fans are as excited as she is to kickstart her acting career.

Addison has another reason to smile, as her boyfriend, guitarist Omer Fedi, just confirmed their romance on Instagram too.

Addison and the cast of He's All That

He celebrated Addison's movie hitting Netflix's No.1 spot and the track he helped produce, The Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber’s Stay, taking the top position on the Billboard Hot 100.

His message read: "Me and my baby are both number 1 atm. I'm so, so, so proud of her. Wonder if we’re the first couple to ever do that with a movie and a song? Anyway, love you babe."



