Lara Spencer turns heads with very leggy look in silk mini dress The star is enjoying a dreamy Italian getaway

Lara Spencer turned up the heat with a stunning date night look we are convinced her husband will love.

The Good Morning America host looked spectacular wearing a flesh-coloured silk mini dress which put her long legs on display.

Lara shared the selfie alongside her other half, Rick McVey, on Instagram leaving fans in awe of their destination and her outfit.

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt while on vacation

Lara teamed the dress with a white blazer and flat sandals and it was the perfect look for her magical evening out.

"Cheers to a beautiful day in this beautiful country #italy #goldenhour #Anacapri," she captioned the post.

Lara's social media followers chimed in to remark on her images and wrote: "You guys look on fire, love that dress," and another added: "You look amazing," while a third commented: "I want to get those sandals. Gorgeous."

Lara looked lovely for her Italian date night

Lara previously shared other photos from her vacation and suggested their trip was more than just a holiday, it was their honeymoon.

Alongside another image of them soaking up the sun she wrote: "3 years after the wedding….but so worth the wait."

They tied the knot in 2018 in Colorado and her gown was truly stunning. She showed it off in an Instagram post with photos from their big day.

Lara's wedding dress was whipped up in a week

The breathtaking Adam Zohar sleeveless gown featured illusion lace panelling and a sheer mermaid skirt.

The lace appliqué flowers were hand sewn onto the dress and the bride looked a vision in the figure-hugging cut.

After the big day, bridal designer Adam Zohar spoke to E! about the quick turnaround for Lara's dream gown, explaining that she had an original dress that she didn't like and requested one from them instead. "In one week, we created a new dress and shipped it to New York," he said. "And she's happy."

And now she's finally had the honeymoon of her dreams too!

