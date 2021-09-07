Summer may be over but Julianne Hough is giving her fans a look they're not likely to forget any time soon.

The Dancing With the Stars professional turned up the heat in a beach snapshot in which she was certainly dressed to impress.

In the image, Julianne was dancing and had her arms thrown back behind her. She looked tanned and toned and her unsual corseted-look left little to the imagination.

Julianne accompanied the dramatic photo with a lengthy message. She wrote: "My intention in this #NewMoon is to break free from limitations my mind has set on what’s possible with my healing and growth. I’m cutting cords from past relationships, judgements, and feelings of betrayal and abandonment.

"This particular moon in the sign of #Virgo is an invitation for all of us to detox and clear out space - both energetically and physically.

"What’s left when these are released? Just my heart, flowing and floating freely in a state of surrender and movement."

Julianne had a powerful message to deliver to fans

Her fans were blown away by the picture and by her words and wrote: "This is everything," and another added: "What a good vibe from this photo."

Others called her, "gorgeous," and "stunning," and the showering of love was bound to boost her spirits.

Julianne recently returned to Los Angeles after vacationing with friends - including actress and business partner, Nina Dobrev - over the summer.

She visited a series of sun-soaked destinations and shared envy-inducing photos from her getaway.

Julianne works hard to stay in shape

Julianne also rang in her 33rd birthday while she was away and received an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and her famous friends.

Nina - who launched Fresh Vine Wine with Julianne - paid a gushing tribute to her dear friend with a social media post which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME!

"I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you."

