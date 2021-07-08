Julianne Hough showcases dancer's figure in daring cut-out swimsuit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Julianne Hough has blown us away with her gorgeous swimwear choices during her Italian vacation – but her latest might just be her best one yet.

The DWTS alum has clearly packed enough bikinis and swimsuits for her summer getaway as we haven't seen any repeats. But we would definitely recycle the daring white one-piece she rocked on Wednesday.

WATCH: Julianne Hough puts on a racy display that almost ends in disaster

Julianne looked phenomenal as she posed for a mirror selfie in the eye-catching swimsuit, which was cut high and showcased her dancer's legs beautifully.

The halter-neck suit also featured a large cut-out across her toned stomach and a cute knot detail along her chest.

For extra boss points, Julianne added a large-brimmed Christian Dior straw hat, sunglasses and wore her hair in loose curls cascading down to her waist.

Julianne looked incredible

Julianne appears to be having the best time in Capri with her friends. On Tuesday, she wowed in a skimpy silky black bikini that featured pink straps which she had tied into delicate bows as she enjoyed a cocktail on a yacht.

Just one day prior, Julianne had fans doing a double-take when she struck an unexpected pose on the deck of the yacht wearing a neon bikini.

In the photo, the Rock of Ages star could be seen showing off her toned physique and yoga skills as she hit a one-legged upward bow pose.

She essentially hit a backbend and lifted one leg straight in the air - a challenging pose that she nailed effortlessly. In the background of the shot, picturesque cliffs could be seen as the Safe Haven star sailed in Capri with friends.

"You never know what life has in store for you… it’s good to be flexible," she captioned the photo. Needless to say, fans lost it over the snap, with one writing: "Jules!!! Omg! You're perfect!" Another added: "Wooow Amazing mam!"

Dozens of others simply wrote, "Wow!" and "Amazing!"

