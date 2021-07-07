Julianne Hough is Italian summer ready in gorgeous sundress Enough to make a lot of people jealous

Julianne Hough's Italian vacation has been several different kinds of breathtaking. And she's consistently made us jealous with each photo she has posted.

Her latest Instagram post, however, is the embodiment of what summer can feel like when everything comes together for you perfectly.

The professional dancer uploaded a picture of herself wearing the most radiant orange floral sundress, letting it blow in the wind as she stood next to a fruit stand.

It was her caption, however, that basically told us how the moment played out like a fairytale, reminiscent of one of those princesses that captivates all in her wake.

The dancer looked almost magical in the Italian sunlight

"Found the most gorgeous fruit stand on the side of the Positano cliff side and the adorable Italian owner grabbed my phone out of my hand and said 'photoshoot' and started snapping these shots!

"I am now permanently a resident of Italy and will be a fruit purveyor from here on out! BaBye #whatislife #heaven #happiness #freedom #joy" she wrote.

Her pictures gave several of her followers travel envy as they took in Julianne, the stand, and the beautiful Positano skyline in the background. "Your photos are making me wanna go to Italy so bad!" one follower commented, with another saying, "Bellissima." A third started planning another vacation for her, saying, "Jules come to greeceeee."

Showing off some of her best moves while on vacation

Julianne's Italian trip has been one dreamy blur after another, as the Dancing With the Stars alum has delighted fans with snippets of her experiences there. She shared pictures from celebrations by Italians after they emerged victorious in yesterday's Euro Cup semi-finals against Spain.

She also showed off her toned figure and flexibility in a swimsuit snap where she lifted one leg up in the air and bent all the way back on a yacht.

