Julianne Hough played golf in a look you would never expect

Julianne Hough is known for her athleisure style, but she brought a different type of look to the golf course as she hung out with family and friends during Father’s Day weekend.

The Dancing With the Stars alum not only went barefoot on the green but also practiced her golf swing wearing a crop top and a mini skirt. In videos Julianne shared on her Instagram Story, she and her friends could be seen dancing around on the golf course and playing some rounds too.

Julianne played golf barefoot in her signature crop top look

While the summery ensemble isn’t usually what golfers sport around the course, Julianne looked incredible. The outfit showed off her toned figure and who knows...she just might spark a new trend.

Even with that look, the weekend wouldn’t have been complete without Julianne’s usual sports bra and leggings combos that are always perfect for workouts with a stylish twist. So, it was only fitting that the Safe Haven star also shared a video of herself in her Instagram Story dancing in her kitchen with her sisters, Marabeth and Sharee, wearing a matching snakeskin print crop top and leggings.

Julianne danced around her kitchen in a snakeskin workout set

Julianne is a fan of Alo Yoga - and her set looks a lot like Alo Yoga’s high-waist Snakeskin vapor leggings and matching bra. So, we tracked both down - and they both happen to be on sale.

Alo Yoga’s high-waist Snakeskin vapor sports bra gavel, $43, Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga’s high-waist Snakeskin vapor leggings, $91, Alo Yoga

It was a long weekend of family-filled fun for Julianne, who also enjoyed a sun-drenched girl’s afternoon last Thursday, and posed poolside with her sisters and mom wearing bikinis and one-piece swimsuits.

The professional dancer and her sisters, Marabeth and Sharee, were joined by their mother, Mariann, as they lounged around in the summer weather.

Julianne with her mom and sisters

Julianne posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and probably made fans do a double-take, considering they all looked so much alike.

All three of the sisters love to dance - and their sculpted physiques prove it. Sharee is a flight attendant, dance, and fitness instructor, while Marabeth is a real estate agent with a passion for dancing too.

