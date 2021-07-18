Julianne Hough dazzles in a showstopping cutout dress The Safe Haven star's glam selfie from the night out has fans going wild

Whether she’s rocking a bikini or a dreamy summer dress, Julianne Hough has proven she can turn heads in any look.

But the Safe Haven star took things up a notch when she attended the 27th amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in France over the weekend looking ethereal in a stunning champagne-hued Nicolas Jebran silk dress complete with a front cut-out and a gorgeous train.

Julianne kept her jewelry minimal, accessorizing the look with Bulgari diamond and gold bracelets and delicate stud earrings. She finished off her ensemble with a metallic gold clutch.

Julianne looked incredible in a Nicolas Jebran gown

Fans went wild when the Dancing With the Star alum shared snaps of herself in a post on Instagram, which showed her wearing the look and posing with her BFF Nina Dobrev, as she revealed the appearance marked a major milestone for her.

“First red carpet in what seems like a lifetime, and couldn’t be happier that it was in support of amfAR The Foundation for AIDS Research,” Julianne captioned the post.

Julianne's BFF and business partner Nina Dobrev stunned in a daring black dress

Nina looked incredible too in a structured Monot strapless black dress topped with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

"You look so beautiful. Honestly breathtaking," one fan wrote. "You and Nina really slayed the carpet," another added.

Julianne went on to share a breathtaking glam selfie video from the night, which gave fans a close-up look at her natural makeup and soft pink lip.

Julianne's glam selfie is next-level gorgeous

Nina and Julianne also enjoyed an epic girls’ night out together when they took a trip to Las Vegas earlier this month for a special fete as they celebrated a new partnership for their Fresh Vine Wine company.

The dancing pro looked gorgeous as she struck a pose next to the Lucky Day star wearing a gold metallic mini dress.

Nina, meanwhile, dazzled in a colorful sequined skirt she paired with a black sleeveless top (and later added a red and white striped sweater to her look).

The duo stunned on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate a new partnership for their Fresh Vine Wine company

Julianne shared several photos and videos from their girl boss night out in a post on Instagram, which included a clip of Nina playfully pretending to pour a bottle of their wine in her mouth.

“What happens when best friends catch a flight to Vegas? BIG things! I’m talking Billboard big,” Julianne captioned the post. “@Nina and I had a blast taking Vegas by storm with a little dancing, laughing, and a lot of @freshvinewine. We’re over the moon excited about the new #freshvinewine partnership with @resortsworldlv! See you soon, Vegas.”

The duo has been friends for over a decade and launched their company on March 22.

