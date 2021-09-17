Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus' son leaves fans lost for words with incredible new modeling photos He's all grown up!

Helena Christensen's son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, is following in his mother's modeling footsteps, and he's doing it with some serious style!

The only child of the Danish supermodel left fans open-mouthed with some beautiful new modeling photos, proving he is already a star.

Helena - who shares Mingus with her ex, Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus - wowed her social media followers when she proudly showcased the images on Instagram.

Mingus bears a striking resemblance to Helena in the snapshots for Vogue Hommes and many of her fans could only comment, "WOW," when they saw the pictures.

It's clear that Mingus is forging forward in the fashion world. Earlier this year he shot a Mother's Day Campaign with Helena and she took the opportunity to open up about motherhood in a video too.

Mingus asked her: "What surprised you most about being a mom?" to which she replied: "I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work."

Mingus looked amazing in the photos for Vogue Hommes

The pair have a wonderful relationship and when Mingus rang in his 21st birthday in October 2020, Helena wrote a touching tribute to her only son.

Alongside a series of photos she shared on Instagram she wrote: "I am constantly inspired by your interesting, clever, cool, kind mind and graceful way of being. It makes my heart swell with gratefulness. You being chosen as my son and me as your mom in this life."

Helena and Norman welcomed Mingus in 1999 when they were dating, but they broke up in 2003.

Helena and Mingus have a close relationship

They both continue to be firm fixtures in Mingus' life and have been seen supporting him at events and on the runway too.

Norman also penned a sweet tribute to his son when he turned 21 when he wrote: "I love u like the ocean, happy birthday," and accompanied it with several images from Mingus' childhood with his father.

