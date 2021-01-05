Helena Christensen shares rare photo with glamorous mother inside family home - and they’re twins! The Danish supermodel looks just like her mother!

Helena Christensen shared several photos of her lookalike mother Elsa on Instagram as she paid tribute to her family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish supermodel's mother looked ultra glamorous in a black dress and red lipstick as she posed with Helena's son Mingus, whom she shares with actor Norman Reedus. The family were sitting on the floor in front of their Christmas tree over the festive period.

"This year.. though I’m not really into New Year’s Eve I think it’s good there’s an actual date to make us feel all the weirdness is over. Somehow," Helena captioned the post.

"But this year made me grateful as well, for all the time I got to spend with my son, for how much more immersed in nature I was, for discovering how much kindness there is in people, for not feeling lonely being so much alone, for my little close group of awesome friends, for my beautiful family and mostly, for my mom who takes such amazing care of my sweet dad ~ 2021 please bring health and mental wealth to us crazy people on earth ~ We might have been physically distanced this year but somehow we are so much closer," she continued.

Helena shared several photos of her glamorous mother on Instagram

Fans took to the comments section to praise Helena, with one writing, "Beautiful family! Beautiful Peruvian mama." Another remarked, "So beautifully said darling Helena... sending so much love," while a third added, "I feel the same. 2020 was the year that has also opened my eyes. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful 2021 and lots of precious moments to cherish....!"

In another snap, the mother-daughter duo posed together as they wrapped up warm outside – and there's no denying their similarities!

The supermodel posed with her lookalike mother Elsa

Helena looked stunning with her long brunette hair flowing from underneath her pink hat. While she finished off her look with matching pink lipstick, her glam mother opted for a red pout, pink scarf and fluffy black hat.

It is thought the 52-year-old Victoria Secret model spent the festive period in her home country of Denmark, but she also has a property in Catskills, New York and an apartment Manhattan’s West Village.

