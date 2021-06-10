Helena Christensen's gorgeous before-and-after swimsuit photos get fans talking

Helena Christensen looked like a Bond girl as she emerged from a swimming pool in a gorgeous plunging black swimsuit on Thursday.

The supermodel appeared to be recreating her iconic 1990 Chanel shoot, which also saw her climbing out of a pool in a black one-piece.

MORE: Helena Christensen's lingerie look might be her most incredible yet

Helena shared a trio of stunning snaps on her Instagram, two of which highlighted her long model legs and trim waist in a bathing suit from her staerkandchristensen fashion line.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in red hot swimsuit for freezing swim

She added a statement red lip and a large pair of sunglasses and wore her dark brown hair in a slicked-back style.

Her throwback image from three decades ago, which saw her pose in a Bardot-style swimsuit with an elaborate pearl necklace and earrings, proved that the ageing process has been very kind to Helena.

Poking fun at how much she has changed over the years, the 52-year-old captioned the images: "My boobs grew @staerkandchristensen Swimwear/Sunglasses."

MORE: Helena Christensen upstaged by her companion during icy cold bikini swim

MORE: Helena Christensen models crocheted cutout swimsuit – and her legs are endless

Helena's fans loved her before-and-after swimsuit photos - scroll to see

Needless to say, her fans went wild over the sizzling photos, with hundreds leaving flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Responding to Helena's caption, one fan cheekily wrote: "If I get that suit, will mine grow?" to which she jokily replied: "Yes!" Another wrote: "I need to have this NOW!" A third simply added: "Beautiful!"

The mum-of-one works hard to stay in shape and credits pole dancing, boxing and cold-water plunges for keeping her looking and feeling her absolute best.

She regularly shares videos of herself taking a dip in freezing cold lakes and ponds as she insists the health benefits are endless.

Helena often touts the benefits of cold water swimming

Helena explained her wellness tip on Instagram when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.