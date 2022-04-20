Cruz Beckham rocks out in rave shades on Miami superyacht The youngest Beckham son loves an edgy look

Cruz Beckham is known to favour an edgy style, which comes as no surprise given the 17-year-old's rich family fashion background (here's looking at you Victoria!). And the youngest Beckham son's latest look showcases another urban addition to his colourful streetwear wardrobe.

Cruz was videoed rocking out in rave shades on his family's £5 million superyacht in Miami. In the self-filmed video, Cruz debuts the black sunglasses which he paired with an oversized grey hoodie featuring a black graphic print.

WATCH: Cruz Beckham rocks out in rave shades on £5m superyacht in Miami

The footballer's son wore his bleach blonde frosted tips in his signature spikey style and videoed himself headbanging to music with friends.

In the clip, followers glimpsed a sneak peek of the superyacht's interior, including a large white dining table, white chairs, white leather outdoor sofas, while a waiter smartly dressed in a black polo shirt can be seen carrying a tray of drinks.

Cruz danced the night away in Miami

Cruz seemed to be living it up with two female friends, one wearing a crochet white top and white trousers and the other sporting a mustard and white printed dress with halter neck detail.

The youngest Beckham son posed alongside friends on the yacht

He took to Instagram to share the fun video with his 1.9 million Instagram followers, captioning the post with the name of his friend: "@libbyyadams," with a dancing man emoji.

Cruz loved an edgy sunglasses look

Fans and friends loved Cruz's streetwear look. One follower penned: "Wooooooooooooow," in response to the funky post, while another commented: "homie where u get them clothes from?" A third added: "Cruzieee," with a rock 'n' roll hand sign emoji.

He even has his own personalised pair of shades

Cruz recently wowed fans by throwing back to the Roaring Twenties with a brand new look to add to his ever-expanding fashion archive. The fashion-forward teen donned a jazzy outfit following Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, taking a leaf out of his fashion designer mum Victoria's book.

Cruz looked ultra-suave wearing a navy blue short-sleeved shirt with a striking white print, a pair of smart black trousers, a white vest and some black and white spectator shoes that looked as if they had been plucked straight out of the Great Gatsby.

