Allen Stone reveals surprising behind-the-scenes details about American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg The star's look is too legendary to let go of

American Song Contest semi-finalist Allen Stone has a true rockstar look, and he couldn't change it if he tried!

The rising star is representing his home state of Washington, and for the program, which is hosted by none other than Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, he has written and performed a song titled A Bit of Both.

The singer sat down with HELLO! and other publications to discuss his experience on the singing competition, what's next for him during and beyond the show, and he even threw a cheeky jab at NBC about what he would change.

The artist has an instantly recognizable – and iconic – look, which he achieves largely thanks to his signature mop of curly blonde hair, perfectly tousled and styled with bangs.

For the conversation with HELLO!, he wore an unmistakably retro outfit, featuring a printed button down, layered with a burnt orange knit vest, a brown velvet blazer, and of course, large, 70s style glasses.

He went on to open up about if there's anything he would change about his go-to style, and cheekily joked of just how tied he is to his look. Allen revealed that despite the urge to cut off his signature hairstyle because of the Los Angeles heat, he said: "NBC won't let me do that though, I think I'm contractually bound to the bangs, at least till the end of the season.

Allen's signature 70s style look

The 35-year-old, who mainly sings American soul and R&B, detailed how growing up, "music was all about feeling," and even though he's not classically trained, he grew up singing with his family, and said that: "What initially drew me to music was the community of people singing together."

Decades later, even as he goes through a singing competition, he expressed that what still excited him about music is the communal feeling of it, "creating something from the ether, recording it, and if it's good… you can sing it and perform it with as many people.

Allen has undisputable rockstar energy

Though he is competing with other singers by nature of the show, he was sure to acknowledge the talent throughout all of them, explaining how: "When you're surrounded with that kind of energy and that kind of ability, you naturally elevate that inspiration."

American Song Contest airs on Monday nights on NBC.

