Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in silk mini dress as she makes new announcement The TV star has a fabulous sense of style

Kelly Clarkson always looks gorgeous in a mini dress - one of her favorite wardrobe staples.

The award-winning singer has a stylish collection in many patterns and colors, and most recently was pictured in a pretty silk number as she announced some exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the American Song Contest host posted a picture of herself dressed in an light blue mini dress featuring a v-neck and a pleated skirt.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson dazzles in a glittery mini dress

The design was teamed with a pair of black tights and a leather belt.

In the caption, Kelly revealed a huge sale with Wayfair, and she was just as excited as her fans! "@wayfair's biggest sale of the year is almost here! I got a sneak peek at some of the deals... and they are GOOD. Head to Wayfair on April 27 & 28 to get up to 80% OFF. #KellyClarksonxWayfair #sponsored," she wrote.

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a silk mini dress

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So pretty - and can't wait!" while another wrote: "You look gorgeous." A third added: "Your outfit is so cute."

Kelly has also been impressing with her fashion on American Song Contest, NBC's exciting new entertainment show that launched last month.

Kelly hosts the program alongside Snoop Dogg, and has been wowing in a number of memorable outfits, from a leather mini dress to a sparkly number.

Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

Along with hosting American Song Contest, Kelly is busier than ever with her own chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, along with working on music and looking after her young children.

The star lives with her two children, River and Remi in a gorgeous home in Los Angeles, which she occasionally shares glimpses of on social media.

The award-winning chat show host shares her son and daughter with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The award-winning star is currently hosting American Song Contest

The pair married in 2013 after a year of dating and went on to welcome River a year later, followed by son Remi in 2016. Brandon also has two older children from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth – Seth and Savannah.

In June 2020, 39-year-old Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences. "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

