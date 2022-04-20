Ava Phillippe stuns in sun-soaked poolside snapshot

Ava Phillippe modeled poolside chic to perfection while celebrating the Californian music festival, Coachella, and she delighted fans by sharing a snapshot from her adventure.

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, looked radiant in a white bodysuit and crocheted pants as she posed poolside at Hotel Hennes.

She wore her long, blonde hair loose and beamed for the camera as bubbles floated by. Fans loved her look and commented: "Love those pants," and, "so pretty," while others remarked on the uncanny resemblance to her famous mom too.

The mother-daughter duo have a very close bond and Ava recently celebrated Reese's birthday with a gushing tribute to her.

Sharing a picture of the Big Little Lies actress holding a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional as she shared how "lucky" she felt to call her mom.

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

"Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom."

Reese - who also has two sons - responded when she wrote: "I love you ... you're my favorite daughter!"

Ava was supported by Reese recently when she made another bold statement via Instagram after answering questions about sexuality.

When asked by a fan: "Do you like boys or girls?" Ava replied: "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)."

Ava - who was most recently dating Owen Mahoney, a fellow student at UC Berkeley - was also asked if she thinks her life would be different if her parents weren't celebrities.

"Yes. Very," she admitted. "That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing. The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool."

