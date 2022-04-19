Kelly Clarkson's latest American Song Contest outfit is her most stylish yet The award-winning singer has a fabulous sense of style

Kelly Clarkson has been seriously impressing with her outfit choices on American Song Contest since the show started at the end of last month.

The award-winning singer ensured all eyes were on her on Monday night, as she stepped out in a patterned mini dress that cinched in at the waist, and featured a statement zip.

The ensemble was paired with black tights and leather boots. After sharing a backstage photo of her posing in the outfit, Kelly was met with a mass of compliments from her followers.

VIDEO: Watch Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg in action on American Song Contest

"Looking amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "It looks great on you." A third added: "Looking beautiful as always." On Monday's show, hosted by Kelly and Snoop Dogg, the qualifier round concluded.

It was revealed at the start of the show that week four artists Jared Lee from Massachusetts, Stela Cole from Georgia, and MARi from New Hampshire would be moving on to the semi-finals next week.

Last Monday, Allen Stone from Washington was selected by the national jury to automatically advance to the next round.

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in her latest American Song Contest outfit

It was also announced that Ryan Charles from Wyoming was named the first redemption artist and will be back in the competition for the semi-finals.

Ada LeAnn from Michigan also performed her original song Natalie and was selected by the national jury to automatically advance to the semi-finals.

American Song Contest follows a point system in which every state and territory votes with equal power, regardless of population.

Kelly with her American Song Contest co-host Snoop Dogg

A combination of public and jury votes decide the three additional artists who advance from each qualifier.

The final qualifier results will be revealed during next Monday’s episode, along with the final redemption artist.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, Kelly was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

Kelly has been wowing with her American Song Contest outfits

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

