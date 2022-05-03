Katy Perry wows in sheer black mini dress for the Met Gala - fans react The star is all about a theme

Katy Perry is making her presence known at the Met Gala! The American Idol judge dazzled in a sheer black gown by Oscar de la Renta.

The star always goes all out and on theme for the event and beyond, previously dressing up as both a chandelier and a hamburger – designed by Moschino's Jemery Scott – for 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Though she tends to favor kitschy looks on and off stage, she told Vogue that she wanted to do something very different from the burger, and she certainly did.

"Now I feel like I'm accepting the darling darkness," she said of her look, which features a black lace one shoulder neckline, a structured hip and pays homage to the theme with a bustle feature in the back. She styled it with a perfectly slicked back bun.

She candidly revealed she's been sewed in the dress for hours now, hilariously commenting that she's not quite sure how she'll be able to go to the bathroom.

Fans raved about the dress, writing: "She understood the assignment," and: "Iconic," as well as: "God tier."

The previous gala was only last September, because of pandemic-related delays. This year's theme serves as a part two of 2021's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the theme being In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with a focus on the Gilded Age and its epic glamor.

This year's guest hosts – alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram's Adam Mosseri – are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Guests at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art have been asked "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."

Fashion at the time of the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history, featured corsets, long-boned bodices, and hourglass silhouettes, and we've already seen elaborate floor-length gowns with evening gloves, intricate tiaras, and men in tailcoats, white waistcoats, and white bow ties.

